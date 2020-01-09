Tues., Jan. 14
Experience a LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION at the St. Louis Public Library’s Carpenter branch. The event features performances including: traditional drumming, a historic lion dance and a martial arts demonstration from International Wushu Center for Martial Arts. Because 2020 is the Year of the Rat, crafts will involve making rat finger puppets, paper plate rats and origami rats. The festivities take place ahead of the Chinese New Year, which will be celebrated on Jan. 25, and are suitable for all ages. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. slpl.org.
Wed., Jan. 15, to Sun., Jan. 26
A Broadway tribute to singer-songwriter Donna Summer is making a stop in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox Theatre this week. SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL pays homage to the “queen of disco” with more than 20 of Summer’s hits, such as “Hot Stuff” and “Bad Girls.” The stage will sparkle as Dan’yelle Williamson, Alex Hairston and Olivia Elease Hardy take the stage to share the story of how Summer rose to fame from gospel choir singer to dance floor diva. Times vary. $24 to $89. fabulousfox.com.
Sat., Jan. 18
Kick off NHL All-Star Week with the WINTERFEST ONE NATION CELEBRATION in Kiener Plaza. Bud Select and Gateway Arch Park Foundation will honor the success of the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals with player and alumni appearances, autograph signings and more. The event will also highlight the new St. Louis BattleHawks XFL team and metro area’s new Major League Soccer expansion team. Charles Glenn will perform a free concert during the event. Noon to 4 p.m. archpark.org/winterfest.
Sat., Jan. 18
Need a tropical escape from winter? Step inside the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Climatron during TIKI IN THE TROPICS for hula dancing, limbo and other warm-weather activities. Experience the sights, sounds and tastes of the tropics with specialty cocktails and a themed food menu. 3 p.m. Admission costs $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers; bring cash to purchase food or extra drinks. missouribotanicalgarden.org.
Sat., Jan 18, to Sun., Jan. 26
Circus Harmony presents hundreds of mini shows and one larger show each year at the metro area’s favorite playground, City Museum. This year’s main event, FLUENTE, is described as an undersea circus adventure and opens this weekend, with showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The two-hour event features circus performers, ranging in age from 8 to 21, who will come together to put on a dazzling show about the wonders of the sea. $20. circusharmony.org/fluente.