Fri., Jan. 10
A panel of speakers will gather at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company’s location in St. Louis’ Grove neighborhood for MOVING TOWARD BETTER BIKING: A CONVERSATION WITH CITY LEADERS WHO BIKE to discuss the future of biking in St. Louis and answer residents’ questions. Hear from the city’s transportation policy planner about what St. Louis officials are doing to improve bike safety, including updates on policy and infrastructure. Panelists encourage anyone interested in making St. Louis a more bike-friendly city to take part. Discussion starts at 4 p.m. trailnet.org.
Sat., Jan. 11
The SCHLAFLY CABIN FEVER FESTIVAL encourages homebodies to get out and experience a local beer tasting at Schafly Bottleworks in Maplewood. To keep attendees warm, the festival offers comfort food, bonfires and a wide variety of beers to sample. The St. Louis-based band Falling Fences will provide live music throughout the event from noon until 4 p.m. Tasting tickets can be purchased in advance for $35 on eventbrite.com, or pay $40 in person on the day of the event. schlafly.com.
Sat., Jan. 11
Join St. Louis’ first responders for a FAMILY WINTER CARNIVAL in Soulard Market Park. The community and first responders host this free event in anticipation of Mardi Gras and provide festive crowns and masks to join in the festive fun. Kids can enjoy bounce houses, story time and a petting zoo, as well as see police and fire vehicles. Tent activities open at noon and close at 3 p.m. A children’s parade will follow from 3 to 4 p.m. stlmardigras.org.
Sat., Jan. 11 and Sun., Jan. 12
Did you miss last weekend’s bridal convention? No worries – there’s more wedding prep festivities coming to St. Louis this weekend! THE ST. LOUIS PINK BRIDE WEDDING SHOW packs vendor visits, cake tastings, prize drawings, fashion shows and more into this two-day event. Brides are encouraged to bring their bridal parties to experience the workshops and activities. Show hours are 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days at the America’s Center Convention Complex. Tickets cost $12 and can be bought online at bridescan.com/#/shows. thepinkbride.com.
Sun., Jan 12
Brick City Yoga STL is celebrating its one-year anniversary with its first YOGA + BRUNCH POP UP. Those who participate in a Sunday morning yoga practice are encouraged to stay for coffee, conversation and food from Crispy Edge. Yoga practices at 9:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. cost $10. To indulge in brunch, pay $20 for the entire experience. Pre-registration for brunch is required, and a vegan option is available. brickcityyogastl.com.