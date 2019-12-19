Through Mon., Dec. 23
Escape to the Land of Sweets in this classical ballet performance featuring festive costumes and sets. Saint Louis Ballet stages its final performance this year of THE NUTRACKER just before Christmas at the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Touhill Performing Arts Center in Bellerive. Times vary. Tickets range from $25 to $72. tickets.touhill.org.
Tue., Dec. 24
Brick City Yoga STL in St. Louis’ Benton Park West neighborhood has its own way of bringing peace on Earth. On Christmas Eve, attend the festive yoga session 12 ASANAS OF CHRSTMAS: AN ALL-LEVELS HOLIDAY FLOW. Attendees are welcome to wear yoga clothes or holiday pajamas and enjoy hot chocolate after the class. Register online at brickcityyogastl.com, or drop in at 3 p.m. for the $10 class.
Thu., Dec. 26
The Hallmark Channel presents the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s winter tour, CHRISTMAS EVE AND OTHER STORIES, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. The show entices classical music lovers with its impressive orchestra but puts a rock ’n’ roll twist on each song. Listen to Christmas music while colorful lights and fire flash across the stage. St. Louis will host two shows Dec. 26 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $46.50. enterprisecenter.com.
Thu., Dec. 26
As the twinkle of holiday lights starts to dim, 2nd Shift Brewing hosts its last GLITTER BINGO! of the month. The brewery promises festive glitter beer and mimosas to pair with your game. One bingo sheet of three games costs $1, and rounds go from 6 to 8 p.m. Drinks must be purchased separately. 2ndshiftbrewing.com.
Sat., Dec. 28
Gather ’round the table to try new foods and learn about the vegan lifestyle at COOKING WITH TAVON. Host Tavon Brooks, CEO and event planner for SmoothLight Productions in St. Louis’ Penrose neighborhood, discusses vegan dishes, health issues and animal rights during this session. Everyone is welcome at this tasting, whether you’re a meat-eater or a vegetable-lover. RSVP at smoothlightproductions.com/cooking-withtavon and arrive at 5 p.m.