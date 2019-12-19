The Train Shed – a new addition to the glorious St. Louis Union Station renaissance – opened just over a month ago with a menu of internationally inspired, contemporary American bar fare and a robust classic cocktail program in a newly renovated space.
Like its sibling in the hospitality industry, St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain, the restaurant in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood operates under the oversight of Maryland Heights’ Lodging Hospitality Management and Union Station’s executive chef, Russel Cunningham.
“Train Shed will pay a small respect to the time when Union Station was its busiest [by being] World’s Fair-esque [in its] menu and décor,” says Blaise Pastoret, LHM’s director of restaurants. The expansive dining room seats more than 200 guests, partially in the footprint of Union Station’s storied original train shed.
The space, which previously housed Houlihan’s, underwent an extensive redesign by St. Louis’ Lawrence Group, with historic industrial elements softened by modern art deco touches. Tall windows admit lots of natural light to showcase such features as pillars, a lattice ceiling, terrazzo floors and green leather booths.
Cunningham works with head chef Patrick Russell, formerly of The Chocolate Pig in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, to execute the elaborate menu, which should appeal to a diverse clientele. The list of offerings includes starters, bar snacks, soups, salads, pizzas, burgers, other sandwiches, entrées and sides. Russell works with local suppliers, including Sikeston’s Amanzi Farms; Greenville, Illinois’ Marcoot Jersey Creamery; and Ozark Forest Mushrooms.
“It’s well-executed, fun plays on upscale bar food,” Russell says. “The idea behind this whole development and reinvigoration is driving quality and providing a great place to spend a day. You can come here to have cocktails and a great meal – everything from a roasted chicken or steak to sustainable seafood or just bar snacks. We try to have something for everyone.”
Highlights from the menu include stuffed spuds with bacon, cheddar, green onion and Alabama white sauce; hand-tossed pizzas with such topping combinations as butternut squash purée, feta from Bloomsdale, Missouri’s famed Baetje Farms, country ham, baby kale, pickled jalapeños, pepitas and pomegranate molasses; and a patty melt featuring a burger smoked and braised in house barbecue sauce with cheddar, heirloom tomatoes and griddled red onion.
Seafood highlights include Tuscan-style salmon with roasted olives, grape tomatoes, charred lemons, citrus butter and basil oil. One of Russell’s favorites, the country fried steak, pays homage to his Texas roots; the shoulder cut is cubed and breaded in seasoned flour, then served with mashed Yukon Gold potatoes and smoked sausage gravy made from flavorful smoker drippings. Altogether, the new restaurant in the area landmark should make an enchanting destination spot before enjoying Disenchanted! from Stray Dog Theatre.
And afterward, why not return for a tipple? LHM bar manager Kyle Mathis curated The Train Shed’s beverage program, which features a dozen beers on draft, a selection of wine available by the glass or bottle, 25 classic cocktails under $10 and a set of higher-end reserve cocktails (among them the Antique Old Fashioned with Barrell Bourbon, sugar, angostura bitters, lemon and orange oil).
The Train Shed, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis, 314-923-3949, trainshed-stl.com