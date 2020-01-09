Well, that was quick.
The holidays have passed, and already with the new year (or new decade, if you prefer), opportunities abound for sampling upcoming productions around town, among them the following:
Playwright Luis Alfaro takes a modern look at the ancient Greek story of Medea in Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles, which runs from Wednesday, Jan. 8, to Feb. 2 on the Mainstage at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Alfaro’s version relates the star-crossed marriage of Medea and Jason through the experiences of a young immigrant family in LA grappling with sacrifices demanded by assimilation or tradition.
The Rep already has added a week to its Studio Theatre presentation of The Thanksgiving Play, which will now run from Jan. 22 to Feb. 9. “Four earnestly progressive theatre makers try (and fail) to create the ultimate politically correct Thanksgiving play,” the troupe relates of the satire. Call 314-968-4925 or visit repstl.org for tickets.
Broadway actor James A. Williams leads the cast of Two Trains Running, which The St. Louis Black Repertory is producing from Jan. 8 to 26 in the Edison Theatre at Washington University in St. Louis. August Wilson’s drama takes place in a Pittsburgh diner against the backdrop of the civil rights movement. For ticket information, visit theblackrep.org or call 314-534-3807.
Three performers portray singer Donna Summer at three different stages of her life in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, running at The Fabulous Fox Theatre from Jan. 15 to 26. Then Jersey Boys runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, followed by the 25th anniversary tour of Riverdance from Feb. 14 to 16, the 20th anniversary tour of Rent from Feb. 21 to 23 and the first touring production of the Tony Award-winning The Band’s Visit from Feb. 25 to March 8. Call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com for tickets.
Two companies make their debuts this month. Fly North Theatricals opens at the .ZACK with Madam, a new musical with a score by St. Louis-based composer (and company artistic director) Colin Healy about the life of 19th-century St. Louis brothel operator Eliza Haycraft. Call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com for tickets. And True Community Theatre presents a new play by Donald C. Miller and Elaine Ellis titled Precipice, about two mothers grieving the loss of their sons, at The Chapel from Jan. 17 to 19. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets.
New Jewish Theatre presents the drama My Name Is Asher Lev from Jan. 23 to Feb. 9. Aaron Posner’s adaptation of Chaim Potok’s novel centers on a a young Jewish painter in New York City whose artistic bent puts him in conflict with his family and his Jewish community. For tickets, visit newjewishtheatre.org.
Upstream Theater presents the U.S. premiere of Wildfire by David Paquet from Jan. 24 to Feb. 9 at The Marcelle. In Leanna Brodie’s English translation of the French Canadian drama, six people explore heredity and fate, and the choices each of them makes. For tickets, visit metrotix.com or call 314-669-6382.
Winter Opera Saint Louis presents Donizetti’s comic opera La fille du régiment as the second production of its 2019-20 season on Jan. 24 and 26 at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade College Preparatory School. Call 314-865-0038 or visit winteroperastl.org for tickets.
The second production of Big Muddy Dance Company’s 2019-20 season runs on Jan. 24 and 25 at The Grandel in Grand Center. Titled Beat Ballads, it pays homage to composer Joby Talbot with an eclectic mix of his soundtracks. The concert also includes the company premiere of Hadal Zone by artistic director Brian Enos. For tickets, visit thebigmuddydanceco.org.
Join the rowdy denizens of St. Gregory’s Parish for Flanagan’s Wake, an audience-interactive comedy opening at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza from Jan. 24 to March 21. For tickets, visit metrotix.com.
Max & Louie Productions – which staged Indecent, No. 1 on the Ladue News list of the top theatrical shows of 2019 – presents its latest show, Songs for Nobodies, from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 at the Kranzberg Arts Center. Joanna Murray-Smith’s one-woman show asks the question, “What if an essentially unremarkable human being had an encounter or connection with a huge star that changed the course of (her) life?” Call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.org for tickets.
Shakespeare Festival St. Louis presents the new musical Dress the Part, a retelling of Shakespeare’s Two Gentlemen of Verona. In it, Proteus and Valentine move through high school at Verona College Prep as they learn about love, friendship and loyalty. The show runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 15 at the Ready Room. For tickets, visit sfstl.com/dressthepart.
At Metro Theater Company, Ghost runs from Feb. 2 to March 1 at The Grandel. The “rolling” world premiere concerns a young man who’s always running for the wrong reasons but who gets a chance at positive reinforcement when he joins an elite track team. Visit metrotix.com for tickets.
The Broadway sensation An American in Paris returns to St. Louis for one night only when it plays at Stifel Theatre on Feb. 12. Call 314-499-7676 or visit stifeltheatre.com for tickets.
West End Players Guild presents the comedy The Roommate from Feb. 21 to March 1 at Union Avenue Christian Church. In it, a woman takes on living with a stranger in the lonely absence of her husband and son. Visit westendplayers.org for ticket information.
Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Three Tall Women takes the stage at Stray Dog Theatre’s Tower Grove Abbey from Feb. 6 to 22. This semi-autobiographical view of the playwright’s mother is often considered his most personal play. Visit straydogtheatre.org for tickets.
Otherwise, don’t forget that a little something called Hamilton returns to The Fabulous Fox Theatre in May for a one-month run. It’s pretty good!