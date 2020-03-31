In addition to providing a monthly children’s book column for Ladue News, Ready Readers invites you to explore the wonder of children’s literature by enjoying read-aloud videos of favorite children’s stories.
Go to the organization's YouTube channel to listen to Storytime Magic with Ms. Sheila, Ready Readers’ early childhood specialist and preschool teaching veteran. There are currently five stories available, and more will be added in the coming weeks.
Ready Readers is also doing a Facebook live stream every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 11 a.m. Take part in these virtual story time sessions by visiting the organization's Facebook page.