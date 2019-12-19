Story: Who – exactly – is living happily ever after? Despite what The Brothers Grimm, Walt Disney and other guiding lights of children’s fairy tales might have proposed, Snow White and her gal pals just aren’t having it. They’re here to set the record straight, and it isn’t such an enchanting tale.
In songs with titles such as “One More Happ’ly Ever After,” “Not V’One Red Cent,” “All I Wanna Do Is Eat” and “A Happy Tune?,” a coterie of princesses, including Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Belle, Hua Mulan, The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, The Princess Who Kissed the Frog and Princess Badroulbadour (aka Jasmine) explain that all isn’t exactly as you might have been led to believe in fairytale land.
These young women are ribald, not demure, and more salacious than sweet. So settle back and listen as they reveal the truth behind the myths of those stories of yore.
Highlights: Stray Dog Theatre offers an offbeat and naughty take on traditional fairytales in this production intended for mature audiences only, making for a different kind of holiday treat.
Other Info: Disenchanted! is a two-act comedy with songs featuring book, lyrics and music by Dennis T. Giacino. Each of the performers takes the stage for an individual number that is either performed solo or as the lead of the ensemble.
Stray Dog’s rendition takes place on a whimsical set designed by Miles Bledsoe, featuring an arch framing an oddly shaped and patterned back wall, which houses a pair of doors for entrances, with a chandelier hanging above. Tyler Duenow uses an assortment of hues in his lighting design, while Eileen Engel’s costumes provide a familiar look to many of the characters.
Music director Jennifer Buchheit and her trio make the most of their back center stage location, even joining in on the festivities occasionally. Buchheit handles the keyboard with support from drummer Desiree “Des” Jones and Michaela Kuba on bass, providing a robust reading of Giacino’s score. Choreographer Mike Hodges devises amusing moves enacted by the cast to accompany sundry tunes.
On opening night, it was consistently difficult for at least some in the audience to discern what the characters were singing or saying, especially Kelly Slawson as Snow White. That evening, her portrayal of the “posse leader” included a shrill delivery that too often simply sounded discordant, which was unfortunate in that she displayed a fine voice when shaping Giacino’s mischievous numbers.
Otherwise, Dawn Schmid amusingly accentuates Sleeping Beauty’s propensity for nodding off with great regularity, while Sarah Gene Dowling conveys a Cinderella with decidedly rough edges, being more likely to use a broom as an assault weapon than a cleaning utensil.
Madeline Black portrays Belle as rather annoyed with the animated objects she’s forced to communicate with in the Beast’s spacious mansion, and Hevan Leon’s coy delivery of “Without the Guy” reveals a surprising twist in Hua Mulan’s sexual preference.
Stephanie Merritt shows us a Little Mermaid whose Southern drawl is often slurred by her excessive imbibing, while Erika Cockerham’s Rapunzel leads an amused audience in a singalong with her thick German accent on“Not V’One Red Cent.”
Gitana Mims brings a cheerful disposition to the part of Pocahontas in the number “Honestly,” and Selena Steed represents her beautiful voice in the highly satisfying rendition of the Act I closer, “Finally,” as The Princess Who Kissed the Frog.
Eleanor Humphrey completes the cast as a tough-talking Princess Badroulbadour, who informs us that she’s from A Thousand and One Arabian Nights, which doesn’t even include a reference to the Asian character of Aladdin and his princess love, Jasmine.
Director Justin Been gives his players plenty of room, physically and figuratively, to convey their sassy, saucy observations about their not-so-ideal lives in fairytale land. On opening night, however, he and the cast seemed too often to battle a balky sound system, which tended to drown out and obscure the players’ voices.
Disenchanted has its moments of amusement and presents a different kind of entertainment for the holiday season.
Company: Stray Dog Theatre
Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Ave., St. Louis
Dates: Dec. 20 21
Tickets: $25 to $30; contact 314-865-1995 or straydogtheatre.org
Rating: A 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5