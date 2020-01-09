Since its opening on Christmas, families areawide likely are flocking to the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station in that municipality’s Downtown West neighborhood. There they can observe (and sometimes touch) more than 13,000 aquatic creatures, on display in various riparian and maritime habitats.
In anticipation of such visits, parents, consider sharing with your children this trio of books recommended by Ready Readers:
Young children and parents alike should relate to the tale of Otto, the smallest member of his family, in the story The Otter Who Loved to Hold Hands by the wife-and-husband team of writer Heidi Howarth and illustrator Daniel Howarth.
Heidi Howarth weaves a gentle tale of an otter family that holds hands while they sleep to prevent drifting apart. A problem surfaces each morning as the day begins, though, when Otto doesn’t want to release his mother’s hand. Like many children, Otto worries a lot: He can’t swim on his own, diving scares him, he’s afraid of getting lost, and, most of all, he dislikes being alone.
The colorful, finely detailed illustrations of Daniel Howarth bring depth and warmth to the simple but universal story told by his wife. Through watercolor and colored pencil, he depicts the wonder and uncertainty of life felt by all youngsters, as well as the joyous frolicking of children at play. (Be sure to enjoy this book before meeting Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn, the three suspiciously named otters in the Changing Rivers area of St. Louis’ new aquarium!)
In this month’s second recommendation, Over in the Ocean: In a Coral Reef, writer Marianne Berkes and illustrator Jeanette Canyon offer a counting book highlighting flora and fauna living in and around deep-sea colonies. This lyrical and visual delight should engage readers with rhythmic text reminiscent of the mid-19th-centurynursery poem “Over in the Meadow,” juxtaposed with parrotfish, stingrays, seahorses, octopi and more.
It explores movement, sounds and surroundings as readers get close-ups of creatures that, in real life, move much too fast to study at leisure. Each two-page spread features Canyon’s incredibly detailed murals of undersea life, painstakingly sculpted in layers of polymer clay in all the colors of the rainbow.
Finally, reading My Visit to the Aquarium by writer/illustrator Aliki can help build your children’s excitement for the adventure to come, as a young boy with his family leads readers on a tour of a similar destination near his home. Including children and adults of various ages, races, and physical abilities in the illustrations introduces the concept that both visitors and inhabitants alike may share many similarities along with their differences.
Join Ready Readers in sharing the magic of books with our community’s most vulnerable preschoolers. Visit our website, readyreaders.org, to learn how you can make a difference. Kids Who Read Succeed!