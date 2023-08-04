Play: “Clue”

Company: STAGES St. Louis

Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., Kirkwood

Dates: Through August 20

Tickets: $62 to $82; contact 314-821-2407 or stagesstlouis.org

Story: The weather outside the Boddy mansion is as dark and foreboding as the political news on the airwaves, as the U.S. House Committee on Un-American Activities is searching for communists far and wide at the height of the Cold War.

Nonetheless, six guests have arrived at the mansion for a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host. They are greeted at the door by Wadsworth, the host’s no-nonsense butler, who says he “buttles” in response to a guest’s query about his duties. Also on the premises are the defiant, hot-headed cook and the coquettish maid, Yvette.

The guests, all encouraged to go by the aliases chosen by their unseen host, include the thick-headed, pompous Colonel Mustard; the incessantly chatty Mrs. Peacock; the sarcastic and ill-humored Mrs. White; the nervous and uncomfortable Mr. Green; the supercilious and always self-aware Professor Plum; and the gregarious, good-time gal, Miss Scarlet.

They barely have made introductions when their late-arriving host, Mr. Boddy, shows up, informs them that he has the goods on each of them, and intends to blackmail them double what he already has threatened them with in private communication prior to the dinner party.

Each of the guests then is handed a gift: a box which contains a weapon, and each of those weapons is different. They are given the option of paying their extortionist the new, double ransom price, or killing Wadsworth, who holds the key to the front door. Since he is the only person other than Boddy and the guests who knows their incriminating secrets, his death would ensure those secrets are kept.

Will anyone actually murder Wadsworth? And how can they be sure that none of them will spill the beans about another of them in a time of such political high anxiety? Right now, it appears as though none of them has a ‘clue’ as to what will happen next.

Highlights: STAGES St. Louis delivers a nonstop, hilarious romp by a cast of energetic, savvy professional performers to make this “Clue” a clever combination of the board game and the movie in a 90-minute, one-act comedy that moves at full throttle for maximum audience enjoyment.

Other info: As program notes attest, the board game created by Anthony Pruitt was debuted by Waddington’s Games in the United Kingdom in 1949 under the name, “Cluedo.” Three years later, Parker Brothers obtained the rights and introduced “Clue” to the American public.

A 1985 film version starring Tim Curry and others did poorly at the box office, but later developed a cult following. Then, in 2018, Sandy Rustin adapted the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn into this one-act play version, with assistance from Hunter Foster, Eric Price and original music by Michael Holland.

STAGES’ production is tightly directed by Steve Debout, who incorporates Lee Savage’s imaginative and amazingly busy set to ratchet up the comic bits, often at a gleefully frenetic pace. Savage’s set includes the stately Boddy hallway, which quickly can be converted into a dining room, plus adjoining rooms which move in and out of view, depending on the scene. It’s a whirlwind of visual delights.

The 1954 era is acknowledged in Brad Musgrove’s exquisite period costumes, including an ironic black outfit for Mrs. White, and Beef Gratz’s sound design booms with claps of thunder to heighten the spooky effect. All of that is richly underscored by Sean M. Savoie’s impishly clever lighting design, hearkening back to the best comedy horror movie classics.

Bebout’s brisk and complicated direction, based on original direction by Casey Hushion, owes a debt of thanks to the nimble cast members as well as production stage manager Sarah Luedloff, who somehow corrals everyone into the right rooms at the proper times to carry off this comic gem.

The cast is uniformly engaging, but Mark Price goes above and beyond as the polished Wadsworth who keeps his aplomb, except for those times when he doesn’t, and is a master of pratfalls, always garnering laughs in the process.

David Hess excels as the dimwitted Colonel Mustard, as do Tari Kelly as the snobbish Mrs. White, Zoe Vonder Haar as the genial Mrs. Peacock, Charlie Franklin as the awkward Mr. Green and Graham Stevens as the intellectual Professor Plum (and reminiscent of Jeff Goldblum, to boot).

Also terrific are Diana DeGarmo as the fun-loving and Dolly Parton-sounding Miss Scarlet, Lari White as the attractive, agreeable and Champagne-swilling Yvette, Leah Berry as the ill-natured cook, Jeff Cummings as the duplicitous host, Mr. Boddy, and Cameron Jamarr Davis as an inquisitive police officer summoned to the mansion by a phone call.

STAGES’ witty production of “Clue” starts elegantly and finishes uproariously, and an appreciative audience wouldn’t have it any other way. Play along and try to figure out 'whodunit' with your best combination of logic and laughter.