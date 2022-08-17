Choreography is the real star of The Muny’s 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

Musical: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Through Aug. 18

Tickets: $18 to $110 and 1,450 free seats; contact MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: The Muny closes its 2022 season with a joyful telling of this quick and tuneful piece by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice. The Muny’s production is highlighted by the magnificent choreography created by director Josh Rhodes.

Story: The Old Testament story of Joseph, one of the 12 sons of Jacob in the Book of Genesis, forms the basis for this brief musical. A narrator introduces the audience to Joseph and relates that he was his father’s favorite son. Jacob’s preferential treatment of Joseph includes gifting Joseph with a flamboyant, luxurious coat.

Annoyed by this, Joseph’s brothers are driven by jealousy to attempt to kill him before deciding to sell him into slavery. Joseph ends up as a slave in Egypt, working for the wealthy Potiphar. When Potiphar’s lusty wife attempts to seduce Joseph and is caught in the act by Potiphar, the latter sends Joseph to prison.

In jail, word of Joseph’s ability to interpret dreams reaches many, including two other prisoners, a baker and a butler. At their request, Joseph interprets each man’s dreams, but informs the baker that he will be executed, while the butler will be set free.

The butler returns to his job, working for the powerful Pharoah, who has been plagued by several confusing dreams. At the butler’s recommendation, the Pharoah summons Joseph, who interprets his dreams and thus enables Egypt to store food in seven years of prosperity to later endure seven years of famine.

Joseph is made right-hand man to the Pharoah. One day he sees a band of men begging for food, men whom he recognizes as his brothers. When Joseph tricks them by hiding a valuable golden cup in the bag of the youngest brother, Benjamin, Joseph is moved when the other brothers come to Benjamin’s defense and insist that they be punished instead of him.

Their reformed behavior leads Joseph to reveal to them who he is, leading to a joyous reunion not only with the brothers but also with Jacob.

Other Info: “Joseph” originally was created by Lloyd Webber and Rice as a 15-minute pop cantata in 1968. Eventually, it was expanded to the current, 90-minute-or-so version, but it’s still a quick little musical. The Muny’s production, for instance, barely stretches to two hours, and that includes a preshow speech by Mike Isaacson, the Muny’s artistic director and executive producer, and a lengthy intermission.

Fast, sprightly and vastly entertaining, “Joseph” is a fun frolic for the audience and a fine choice as The Muny’s season finale in its sixth Muny production but the first since 2012. While the show is uniformly enjoyable, the real star of this version of “Joseph” is the athletic, exuberant and delightful dancing choreographed by director Josh Rhodes and associate choreographer Lee Wilkins.

That’s never more apparent than on perhaps the show’s biggest number, the aptly titled “Hoedown,” in which Joseph’s brothers and their wives make merry after delivering to their father the “sad” news of Joseph’s apparent death, just after Jacob leaves the stage.

The country-and-Western-flavored number “One More Angel in Heaven,” which precedes “Hoedown,” is just one of many musical genres tapped into by the younger versions of Lloyd Webber and Rice. There’s also a calypso tune, “Benjamin Calypso,” a French ballad titled “Those Canaan Days,” the rock ’n’ roll-inspired “Song of the King,” a Charleston piece called “Potiphar” and a go-go number aptly termed “Go, Go, Go, Joseph,” all of which showcase the duo’s innate ability to weave witty and hummable songs with flair.

One of the few shortcomings in this Muny version is the decision by Rhodes and/or performer Mykal Kilgore to do “Song of the King” as a rhythm-and-blues number rather than an Elvis tribute. The latter, to me, works better because of the inherent pun of the “king” of Memphis, Egypt performing as “The King” from Memphis (Tennessee). The audience on the night I attended, however, enjoyed Kilgore’s robust presentation just fine.

Rhodes not only leads the savvy Muny cast but also integrates freely throughout the two acts very liberal usage of The Muny ensemble, The Muny youth ensemble and The Muny children’s choir. Although credits would involve way too many names to credit here, they’re available for perusing in the show’s program.

Jason Gotay stars in the title role, lending his easy-on-the-ears voice to several numbers, including “Joseph’s Dreams” and “Close Every Door.” The linchpin role of the Narrator is ably handled by Jessica Vosk, whose soaring notes reach the rafters on such pieces as “Jacob and Sons,” “Poor, Poor Joseph” and the rollicking “Go, Go, Go Joseph.”

Eric Jordan Young doubles ably as Jacob and Potiphar, Ben Lanham is the relieved butler and Drew Elhamalawy is the ill-fated baker. Joseph’s brothers are portrayed in energetic and amusing fashion by Harris Milgrim (lead singer on “One More Angel in Heaven”), Sean Ewing, Drew Elhamalawy, Gabriel Amato, Ben Lanham, Evan Kinnane, Matthew Davies, Spencer Ramirez, Kamal Lado, Michael Hartung and Darron Hayes (the lead on “Benjamin Calypso”). Marissa Levesque and Sarah Meahl are featured.

Charlie Alterman’s spirited musical direction of The Muny orchestra is a big plus, and Leon Dobkowski’s costumes jump out in a panoply of colors, appropriately. Edward E. Haynes Jr.’s animated scenic design is underscored nicely by Jason Lyon’s lighting and the amusing video design by Greg Emetaz. Kelley Jordan’s wig design and the sound design of John Shivers and David Patridge complete the solid technical creativity.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” puts an exclamation point on The Muny’s triumphant 2022 season, carefully crafted around the COVID-19 pandemic.