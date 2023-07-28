Not many people can say they’ve published a book, let alone four of them, before the age of 24. Chloe Gong was only 21 years old when she published her debut young adult novel, “These Violent Delights,” a Romeo and Juliet retelling set in 1920s Shanghai that earned her the No. 1 spot on The New York Times bestseller list. Since then, she’s written four books and one short story set in the “Secret Shanghai” universe, graduated from college at the University of Pennsylvania and entered adulthood with a flourish.
Gong’s adult fantasy debut, “Immortal Longings,” is a Shakespearean retelling of “Antony and Cleopatra” set in the fictional world of San-Er – a cramped, overcrowded and claustrophobic city where desperation runs wild. Once a year, citizens are given the opportunity to fight their way out of poverty in a deadly competition, but there's a magical twist: Some competitors have the genetic ability to jump between bodies. Gong, who visited St. Louis in mid-July to speak about “Immortal Longings” at an event hosted by Webster Groves' The Novel Neighbor, sat down with LN to discuss her writing career, transition into adult fantasy and plans for future books in the “Immortal Longings” series.
How long does it typically take for you to finish a complete draft of a novel?
“It really depends on the book or what’s going on in my life at the same time. Sometimes it will take me as little as three months if I really know what I’m doing and I go in with a game plan, or if I have a deadline and need to get it done. Other times, it takes me much longer because I’m discovering the story as I go along and it needs more time to develop.”
Did you feel any pressure transitioning from writing YA to writing adult fantasy?
“Of course. It’s not a secret that when you’re a young, female-looking person in a largely adult space, people are going to question if you actually belong there. But at its core, I believe that ‘Immortal Longings’ is an adult text that explores adulthood as I see it. There was a lot of pressure, especially with general feelings of imposter syndrome, where I wondered ‘Am I writing something that fits this category?’ and ‘Oh my god, am I even a real adult?’ I have to fight these doubts about myself and if I’m depicting things in the correct way while I’m writing. But at the end of the day, all I can do is shut off that critical part of my brain so I can serve justice to how I imagine the story and let it go from there.”
Do you feel like your transition into writing adult fantasy correlates to your personal transition into adulthood?
“Absolutely. The only reason I felt like I could write ‘Immortal Longings’ was because I was growing into an adult. I had that life crisis where I sat in my dorm room during my senior year and thought, ‘My coming of age is over. This is adulthood now, there’s no straight path forward. I just have to do life, and I don’t know what I’m doing.’ I feel like that transition is definitely reflected in my writing. YA tends to have themes of emerging into adulthood and discovering what your world is, while adult fiction is more ‘I know my world. I know it's chaotic, and I [realize that I] actually know nothing about it.’ The division between those two themes is exactly reflective of the things we go through when we hit those ages.”
Although "Immortal Longings" is technically labeled under the fantasy genre, there are elements of sci-fi dispersed throughout the book. Do you have any intentions to build on the concepts of magic and technology you have introduced in this first book?
“Definitely. The next two books in the series are expansions into the existing world. Book one, at the heart of it, is kind of an introduction – like all first books of a series tend to be. As much as I love world-building, I also pay attention to the characters most of all. The way I see a trilogy is that book one should get you invested in the characters. Bad characters will turn you away from a book no matter how good the plot is. But good characters, even if the plot is going in bizarre directions, will keep you invested and turning the page until the end. That’s how I am as a reader, so as a writer, I try to do the same thing.”
Your writing shows an innate understanding of human nature, as evidenced in your ability to write complex, multidimensional characters. What themes of humanity were you aiming to tackle through the journey of these characters and the circumstances that they find themselves in?
“I really wanted to explore themes of codependency in this book. I was inspired a lot by Shakespeare's ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ because as much as that play is dense and rich with politics and history, it was actually Antony and Cleopatra’s interpersonal relationship that gripped me the entire time. That was the heart of what I was inspired by with this retelling – I wanted to create these two characters that pay homage to what I loved about the original play. Anton and Calla are both very power-hungry people in different ways, and they might not even realize it. Ultimately, there’s this constant question of ‘Is love enough for what we [will] sacrifice, and [is love] what we want? Do we choose our ultimate goals, or do we choose someone to hold onto?’ That’s what I really love about writing a trilogy; there’s time for these characters to stumble around and make mistakes. They might believe one thing, but as a reader, you can see their actions from a different perspective.”
Calla, Anton and August are all morally ambiguous characters who keep readers wondering what they’re going to do next. When you were initially writing this book, was there any moment when the characters surprised you?
“I think that’s the fun thing about writing. You write an outline, you decide who the characters are, what they want and what they’re going to do, but then they kind of go and do their own thing. I think in this book, it was August that surprised me the most. During the first few drafts, he was really similar to the decent ruler he thought he was. As I wrote the book, I was also reading academic examinations of the fantasy genre and its specific archetypes. I realized that a lot of those archetypes – a chosen one rising up to claim the throne, a bad king being replaced by a ‘good king’ who spreads their culture everywhere – were just examples of imperialism if you put them into real history. So the more that I explored the genre, I realized that August wasn’t actually the person he thought he was. He’s deluding himself constantly into thinking his actions are justified when as a reader you can see how much he contradicts himself.”
