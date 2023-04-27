A pioneer in glassblowing, Dale Chihuly’s work can be spotted on the Bellagio’s ceiling in Las Vegas or at the entrance of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, England. The artist studied in the legendary glass workshops of Murano, Italy, before redefining the art of melting and molding glass in ways the world had not yet seen. His mesmerizing masterpieces have traveled the globe, from all across the United States to Jerusalem, Japan and Canada. St. Louis’ own Missouri Botanical Garden first hosted a Chihuly exhibition in 2006 – and now he’s back in a much bigger, more anticipated showcase arriving in May 2023.

“In 2006, the majority of the exhibit was in the Climatron [where Chihuly’s 928-piece ‘Missouri Botanical Garden Blue Chandelier’ now permanently resides],” says Vickie Campbell, vice president of visitor operations for the Missouri Botanical Garden. “For the 2023 exhibit, it is across all 79 acres.”

Campbell reports that the Garden kept in contact with Chihuly’s Seattle-based studios with the aim to bring his work back to Missouri in a big way. A dedicated team worked tirelessly to achieve this goal, resulting in “Chihuly in the Garden 2023,” which will display 20 dramatic installations through multiple immersive experiences.

“In the daytime experience, you’ll be able to get a real feel for how the glass that Dale does fits in each garden or in each exhibit,” Campbell says. “You’ll be able to see much more in the natural habitats of the garden … then, at night, we’re going to light it. The way light travels through and exposes the transparent material is powerful. I think you’ll see [the artworks] in a totally different way.”

Chihuly Nights also promises pop-ups, cocktails and music. On Thursdays, family nights offer activities for kids with access to the Children’s Garden and Brookings Exploration Center.

Regardless of which time of day you go to explore the exhibition, Campbell promises the installations will be magnificent, from towering displays to colorful small pieces tucked into the natural displays like Easter eggs waiting to be discovered.

“Dale is an advocate for making glass that can go into a botanical garden,” Campbell says. “He brings art lovers outside, even inspiring gardeners, so that they can see art in a new light. We have so many live systems and bodies of water at the Garden that he can weave into his art.”

One especially dramatic piece will captivate guests upon arrival.

“As you step out of the back of the new Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center into our south garden, there’s going to be this 24-foot high Lime Green Icicle Tower,” Campbell says. “It’s going to be massive and totally grab attention.”

Guests exploring the grounds can also find the Boxwood Garden, which will host a 13-foot sculpture called the “White Tower,” a surprisingly whimsical creation with hints of pink. The Linnean House, which has been converted into an orangery, and the new Emerson Conservatory will showcase neon chandeliers in mesmerizing colors of citron, burnished amber and teal.

“Dale and the Garden are all about sustainability,” Campbell says. “His work weaves [into] gardens and green spaces nicely for what he feels is his exploration of the natural world. We just think he’s a perfect fit for the Garden.”

Visitors can soon witness Chihuly’s art starting on May 2 and continuing through Oct. 15. Tickets are the cost of admission. Chihuly Nights begins on Thursdays through Sundays starting on May 13 through Aug. 27, with a brief closure on June 1 and 2. Tickets for the nighttime experience are $25 for adults, with discounts for members and children.

“This whole exhibit has been curated for the Botanical Garden,” Campbell says. “You may have seen some of these at different times but you haven't seen them in the way that they are being curated for us.”

Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, 314-577-5100, missouribotanicalgarden.org