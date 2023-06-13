Play: “Vampire Lesbians of Sodom”

Company: Stray Dog Theatre

Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Ave., St. Louis

Dates: June 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24

Tickets: $25 to $30; contact 314-865-1995 or visit straydogtheatre.org

Highlights: Stray Dog Theatre reaches back into the misty past for playwright Charles Busch’s initial hit, “Vampire Lesbians of Sodom.” Director Gary F. Bell and his fun-loving cast have found the source of Busch’s comedy and deliver a laugh-filled presentation that is long on old-fashioned comedy, even one with such a risqué theme as this.

Story: In the good old days (or should we say bad?), the Succubus had her way in the happening town of Sodom, sucking the blood out of unsuspecting residents, including a virgin girl who was enticed by the Succubus and then became a vampire herself.

This particular girl is bad news for the Succubus and has become a thorn in the latter’s side for a millennia. Later known as Madeleine Astarte and then Madeleine Andrews, the girl is always spoiling a truly good time for the Succubus or the elder vampire’s latter-day nom de plumes, La Condessa or Magda Legerdemaine. Astarte/Andrews simply will not let the older blood-sucker keep all of that tasty liquid for herself.

It’s so annoying being a notable vampire lesbian who is incessantly harassed by an upstart, who refuses to "fang" her mentor for the latter’s flamboyant life through the centuries. Now, here they both are in 20th century America, first in Hollywoodland in the 1920s, when silent films are being replaced by talkies, and again in Las Vegas, "Sin City" itself, in the 1950s, complete with its tacky welcoming sign for tourists.

People come and go, but Magda Legerdemaine has now lived to see her fortunes go south, toiling away at a menial position in Vegas when Andrews once again comes into her one-time teacher’s life to make it eternally miserable. “You’ll be the death of me,” might very well be what Legerdemaine is thinking, but that won’t be easy. Both of them are immortal, after all. Perhaps they could just bite and make up?

Other info: Busch’s one-act show opened in Manhattan’s East Village in 1984 before transferring Off Broadway, where it ran for five years. He parlayed a love for old movies and plays into “Vampire Lesbians,” which combines familiar vampire legends with show business settings in relatively understated ways, making the humor subtler and more accessible as a direct result.

“Vampire Lesbians of Sodom” is strongly reminiscent of the 1992 film, “Death Becomes Her,” so much so that one wonders if the latter was inspired by the early Busch comedy. Regardless, Stray Dog’s presentation is quite funny in Bell’s capable directorial hands, as he allows his players to have fun with their roles without going over the top.

Sarajane Clark, who has mastered the art of deadpan delivery, leads this spirited cast as the Succubus in a centuries-long fit of pique over the disrespect shoveled her way by the upstart Astarte/Andrews sister. Young Xander Huber provides great humor in the latter role and takes his cue from Busch himself by performing in drag.

The supporting cast, in a variety of roles stretching from ancient times to the 1950s era in Lost Wages, includes Rachel Bailey and Nara as a pair of dimwitted guards in bad ol’ Sodom, Victor Mendez and Greta Johnson as a movie director and his latest starlet, respectively, whom he vainly tries to protect from La Condessa, and Sean Seifert as a Renfieldesque servant in La Condessa’s Hollywoodland manse.

Rob Lippert’s whimsical set design features an interesting backdrop that appears to be mountains, as well as period furniture up stage. Tyler Duenow’s lighting cleverly focuses on the intentionally melodramatic aspects of the production, and Colleen Michelson’s costumes are a hit in their campy attire, whether olden-days Sodom or 1920s Hollywood.

Bell adds some well-appointed props, Sarah Gene Dowling contributes era wigs which are both stylish and funny, and Justin Been, as usual, has a knack for pulling together a sound design that can be creepy, scary or highly amusing, depending on the scene.

It’s not easy being a vampire lesbian, especially when one of your earliest charges is keen on stealing your thunder, not to mention your myriad sources of blood. What is easy is sitting back, laughing and enjoying Stray Dog’s loving rendition of “Vampire Lesbians of Sodom.”