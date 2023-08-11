Musical: “Caroline, or Change”

Company: Fly North Theatricals

Venue: The Marcelle Theater, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis

Dates: August 10, 11, 12

Tickets: $20; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Story: Noah Gellman is having a hard time in 1963 adjusting to life following the death of his mother. He’s also dealing with moving with his father Stuart and stepmother Rose from New York City to Lake Charles, Louisiana, far from the humming of life in Gotham which Rose dearly misses.

Lonely Noah befriends Caroline, the black maid employed by the middle-class Jewish family to clean, launder and take care of other domestic duties for the household. Caroline, a single mother, allows Noah to light one cigarette daily for her while he hangs around in the basement as she works.

Rose warns Noah that any change he leaves in his pockets can become Caroline’s property when she finds it while she’s doing laundry. Any time that Rose approaches Caroline, though, with offers of food or money, the proud maid rejects, resenting Rose’s intrusions into her private life.

The Gellmans are pleasant enough people, including Stuart’s parents, who live nearby. When Rose’s politically active and left-leaning father pays a visit during the holidays, he engages Caroline’s teenage daughter Emmie in a spirited debate about the merits of non-violence as a means of civil disobedience as practiced by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; Emmie supports King’s methods, while Mr. Stopnick advocates for more drastic methods.

The less-than-idyllic lives of Noah and Caroline are changed one day when Noah searches frantically for a $20 bill given to him by his grandfather for a holiday present. Did he leave the bill in his pants pocket? Did Caroline take the money to which Rose has told her previously she is entitled? Can she and Noah repair their fractured relationship and rise above their mutual suspicions?

Highlights: Wonderful singing by the cast and strong support from musical director Colin Healy and the band complement Brian McKinley’s inspired direction of this seldom-seen musical by composer Jeanine Tesori and lyricist Tony Kushner.

Other info: “Caroline, or Change,” with a semi-autobiographical book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning Kushner (for “Angels in America”), opened off-Broadway in 2003 before transferring to Broadway in 2004, where it closed following a modest run later that year.

In addition to the primary characters, there are singing roles for the washing machine, the dryer and the radio in the basement “below the sea” where Caroline toils, as well as singing parts for the bus she takes to and from her job, and the moon above. The three women portraying the radio serve as a Greek chorus as well.

Fly North’s scenic design by Healy and Caleb Long features a modest back wall with depictions of the washer and dryer, as well as some back stairs leading from the basement to the main, and unseen, living area.

That upper floor becomes present in a Hanukkah setting when the Gellmans and Mr. Stopnick sit down for a holiday dinner, which is served by Caroline, Emmie and Caroline’s friend Dotty from the back area kitchen. In the forefront on the floor is a large image of a coin, symbolic of the ‘change’ frequently left in Noah’s pockets.

That differs from the ‘change’ taking place in society in 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. While the Jewish Gellman family thanks the late president for what he accomplished for them, Emmie remarks that Kennedy had only delivered promises, not results, to the African-American community.

Costume designer Vanessa Tabourne dresses all the characters in outfits which reflect not only the era but also their relative class structure, and lighting designer Bradley Rohlf complements the set with well-appointed illumination. Long also doubles as choreographer, with moments especially charming in the stylistic singing of the radio voices in their Supreme-esque splendor.

De-Rance Blaylock leads the accomplished cast with a powerfully affecting performance as Caroline, belting out her songs with passion and conviction. The easy-going background vocals supplied by the radio are furnished courtesy of Kimmie Kidd, Adrienne Spann and Ebony Easter, with Kimm also influencing the action as the moon, all aglow in its finest evening attire.

Kanisha Kellum is convincing both as Dotty and also as the warbling washing machine, and Duane Foster’s deep voice bellows forth as the hard-working dryer and bus as well as Caroline’s wastrel husband, once a beloved partner but now an abusive derelict.

Kenya Nash captures the fire and spirit of Emmie, while Cameron Hadley and Malachi Borum do well as Caroline’s younger children, Jackie and Joe, respectively. Zoe Klevorn embodies all of the curiosity and loneliness of Noah, as does Jordan Wolk as Noah’s disconnected father, a musician still grieving the loss of his first wife even while married a second time.

Avery Lux shows the frustration and quiet despair of Rose, who dearly misses her home back in New York City while searching for any friendships she can muster in Louisiana. Ken Haller and Mara Bollini offer quiet support as Stuart’s loving parents and Noah’s doting grandparents, while Kent Coffel sparkles in his second-act appearance as Rose’s firebrand father and Bolshevik stalwart, Mr. Stopnick.

“Caroline, or Change” is a rarely performed work, and most likely Fly North Theatrical’s poignant and persuasive presentation may be even more uncommon. Congratulations to all involved in such a sparkling production.