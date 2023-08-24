Some of the biggest names in music are touring this year, and clinching a ticket to sought-after shows like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has proved to be as difficult as winning the lottery. Luckily, for those who didn’t snag front-row seats to Beyoncé’s August 21 performance at The Dome, there’s a new way to listen to the music of your favorite artists – and it’s right here in St. Louis.
Formed in July 2019 by Fever, Candlelight Concerts takes classical music to the next level with performances by local musicians hosted in breathtaking locations. This year, the company has launched dozens of shows in and around the city, offering everything from classical favorites to contemporary covers of popular modern artists. “We wanted to make the concerts accessible and something that everybody would want to go to,” says Peter Sourbis, project manager at Fever. “The core idea is making classical music accessible to all audiences and reaching all demographics.”
The words “classical music” might incite thoughts of world-famous composers such as Beethoven, Debussy and Bach, but Candlelight’s extraordinary performances offer much more than a traditional trip to the orchestra. Since their first concert in Madrid in 2019, Candlelight has greatly expanded its growing list of programs to offer tributes to contemporary artists such as Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Adele and other beloved musicians. The wide selection of music and genre-bending programs makes Candlelight Concerts appealing to audiences of all ages, including crowds who might not normally find themselves seated in front of a live orchestra. In fact, 70 percent of Candlelight attendees are under 40 years old, with millennials making up the majority of guests.
“We just had from Bach to Beatles, which was a really amazing combination of the tribute program and the classical program,” Sourbis says. “We really just want everybody to enjoy the experience, and we found the best way to do that was to have a large variety of programs.”
Two separate quartets, the Kansas City-based Opus 76 Quartet and the local Listeso String Quartet, are the musicians for St. Louis’ Candlelight concerts. Fever’s internal creation team works with the quartets to develop the show programs, which typically last around 65 minutes in length. This year, the majority of the concerts have been hosted at The Ethical Society in St. Louis – an ideal location for audience members to enjoy fresh takes on music by their favorite musicians, all while being surrounded by thousands of flickering candles.
“All of our venues are really special,” Sourbis explains. “We don’t perform in the usual concert halls; we perform in churches and bars and theatres, places you wouldn’t usually think as a classical music setting. The Ethical Society, for example, might not be the place you imagine watching a classical music concert with 2,500 candles, but it ends up looking amazing.”
On deck for upcoming programs include tributes to Taylor Swift on Aug. 24, Queen on Aug. 25, Adele on Sept 7, ABBA on Sept. 8 and Coldplay on Sept. 22. Fever also plans to expand their performances to other venues in St. Louis such as Das Bevo and the Majorette. More information, including ticket prices and a program calendar, can be found on the Fever website.
Fever Candlelight Concerts, feverup.com/en/st-louis/candlelight