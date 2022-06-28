‘Camelot’ Returns to The Muny Stage in a Leaner and Simpler Version

Musical: “Camelot”

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Through June 28

Tickets: $18 to $110 with 1,400 free seats; contact MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: The Muny offers a slimmed-down, different-looking version of the Lerner and Loewe classic musical in its ninth visit to The Muny, the first since 2009.

Story: In medieval England, young Wart is proclaimed king after successfully extracting a legendary sword from a stone. He relies on the advice of his mentor, Merlin the Magician – who lives backward in time – on how best to be a king.

Nervous about his impending marriage, Arthur meets an attractive young woman in the forest, and the two of them take an immediate liking to each other. Lo and behold, that woman is Guenevere, who already is destined to be his bride and Queen of England.

As Arthur and Guenevere rule the kingdom of Camelot, Arthur reflects on his idea to assemble a group of knights under the motto “Might for Right.” With Guenevere’s support, he prefers a “round table” where his knights can meet, so that no one will be perceived as sitting at the head of the table.

The reputation of the Knights of the Round Table soon spreads, even to France, where a seemingly invincible warrior named Lancelot du Lac resides. Lancelot joins Arthur’s knights, reminding everyone that he derives his power from his “purity.” That source, however, is sorely tested when Lancelot and Guenevere find themselves attracted to each other, although each remains true to Arthur.

When Arthur is visited by a young man named Mordred, who proclaims himself the illegitimate son of the king, Arthur acknowledges his fatherhood and gives Mordred responsibilities within Camelot. Mordred, however, is interested only in usurping power for himself and devises a scheme to get the knights to turn on Arthur.

Mordred also plans to trap Lancelot and Guenevere together while Arthur is on a hunting expedition, apprehending Guenevere when she and Lancelot are caught in her bedroom. Lancelot escapes, but Mordred demands that Arthur execute Guenevere for infidelity.

Torn between his love for the law and his devotion to his wife, Arthur refuses to kill the queen, who then is rescued by Lancelot and taken to France. When Arthur goes to war against Lancelot, many of the knights die in battle, and Arthur learns from Lancelot that Guenevere has joined a convent. Arthur forgives both Guenevere and Lancelot.

When a young lad named Tom of Warwick approaches King Arthur and asks how to become a Knight of the Round Table, Arthur sees himself in his own childhood. He knights Tom, and instructs the young man to pass on to future generations the ideals which made Camelot such a special place “for one brief, shining moment.”

Other Info: The lean, spare set designed by Ann Beyersdorfer, coupled with the ragtag appearance of the “revelers” by costume designer Tristan Raines, immediately puts one in mind of this production as “Godspell Meets Camelot.” The video design by Kylee Loera supplies visual backdrops which represent various seasons in the magical kingdom of Camelot.

While the songs remain as enchanting as ever, the splendor and grandeur of past productions of “Camelot” are lacking in this modern, pared-down version. As Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson observes in his program notes while describing the history of “Camelot” since its 1960 Broadway debut, “Three generations later, we have the opportunity (and privilege) of asking ourselves what makes ‘Camelot’ a classic for us.”

As he notes the troubled history of the original production, Isaacson observes that the script by Alan Jay Lerner has been “revised in many different productions … In the past, The Muny has made use of many of those revisions. Tonight’s edition, though, was adapted by renowned television and theater writer David Lee (‘Frasier’) … Here was a beloved story (with all the best songs) told in a fresh, contemporary way.”

Will this new version of “Camelot” inspire a new audience? Perhaps, or perhaps not. It’s puzzling, for example, why Merlin is eliminated from the cast of characters, and yet Arthur refers to him at least half a dozen times in the show’s two acts and 2¼ hours of running time. If he isn’t important enough to retain, why dwell on him so often?

This “Camelot” consists of Arthur, Guenevere, Lancelot, Mordred and Tom of Warwick, along with Sir Dinadan, Sir Lionel and Sir Sagramore. Don’t await Merlin, Pellinore or Morgan le Fay, because they’ve been excised.

What this “Camelot” has, fortunately, are the enchanting melodies composed by Frederick Loewe, and Lerner’s appealing lyrics. While Robert Petkoff as Arthur and Brandon S. Chu as Lancelot have nice voices which do proper service to those lyrics, it’s Shereen Pimentel’s beautiful, persuasive voice as Guenevere which most successfully shapes such marvelous lyrics.

Raines’ outfits for the knights are puzzling, placing this version of “Camelot” in some indiscernible time period. Beth Crandall’s choreography is pleasant but doesn’t seem to generate much exhilaration. Shelby Loera’s lighting design effectively illuminates various scenes to good advantage, and music director Abdul Hamid Royal leads what sounds like a smaller Muny orchestra in tuneful accompaniment to activities onstage.

Director Matt Kunkel, who helmed last season’s version of “The Sound of Music,” keeps this “Camelot” decidedly low-key throughout, including a clunky fight scene near the end which looks low-budget and unconvincing. His cast does give suitable justice to the show’s many lovely tunes, however, which is the strength of Lee’s adaptation.

Petkoff is charming as the modest and deferential Arthur, while Pimentel showcases Guenevere’s savvy independence. Chu shows both the bravado and loyalty of Lancelot, and Riley Carter Adams delivers a winning performance as young Tom of Warwick.

Barrett Riggins displays the scheming, devious nature of Mordred, while Evan Ruggiero, Daryl Tofa and Sarah Quinn Taylor portray Sir Dinadan, Sir Lionel and Sir Sagramore, respectively.

All of the cast members are also the “revelers” who put the show together before the audience, similar to a cast for “Godspell.” Like that “street version” of The Gospel According to St. Matthew, this rendition of “Camelot” takes the majestic mythology of King Arthur, from Malory’s “Morte d’Arthur” to T.H. White’s “The Once and Future King” to Lerner’s book to a stripped-down telling of the tale.

Many may find this new “Camelot” modern and “hip.” It makes me wistful, though, to view once again John Boorman’s exquisite 1981 film, “Excalibur,” or just listen to a previous cast recording of a musical beloved by President John F. Kennedy in another and bygone era.

