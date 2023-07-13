Trying to reduce your caffeine intake? From seltzers to smoothies to gingery ice cream floats, here are five caffeine-free options to keep you satisfied.

CHEERZ Seltzers from Mighty Kind

St. Louis’ own Mighty Kind is known for its CBD- and cannabis-infused seltzers – available for purchase at bars, restaurants and grocers all over the metro area. But if you’re craving a seltzer with zero infusions or caffeine, try the brand’s botanical-forward CHEERZ line for a fizzy treat. A 16-can sampler pack includes four cans each of Orange Jasmine, Purple Rose, Absinthe Vibes and Creme de la Creme.

Decaf Huila from Blueprint Coffee

If you crave the taste of coffee but want to avoid the jitters, go straight to the source and pick up a bag of decaf coffee from Blueprint, which has locations on Delmar, Grand Center and further south in Lindenwood Park. The beans are sourced in Colombia and decaffeinated using a solvent derived from sugarcane.

Blueprint Coffee, multiple locations, blueprintcoffee.com

Girls Who Lift from Hello Juice and Smoothie

Don’t want to break out the blender? Swing by Hello Juice and Smoothie in Kirkwood or The Grove to stay both health-conscious and caffeine-free. For something heavy on protein and low on caffeine, try the Girls Who Lift 16-ounce smoothie with banana, cacao protein, oats, almond butter and coconut milk. The drink even comes topped with cacao nibs.

Hello Juice and Smoothie, multiple locations, hellojuiceandsmoothie.com

Orange Blossom Special from The Fountain on Locust

Not only is ginger ale deliciously zesty, it’s also naturally devoid of caffeine. Technically considered a mocktail at The Fountain on Locust, the Orange Blossom Special is the perfect drink for a warm summer’s day: It’s a spicy-sweet mix of ginger ale, orange sherbet, housemade whipped cream and candied orange peel.

The Fountain on Locust, 3037 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-535-7800, fountainonlocust.com

Organic Chai from Big Heart Tea Co.

If you can’t imagine reading a book mid-afternoon without a hot cup of chai, local tea maker Big Heart Tea Co. has you covered – without the stimulants. Nowadays, the brand has spread throughout the country, but you’ll find them in the dry goods sections of KNEAD, Local Harvest Grocery and Urban Matter, among others. Order online to have your chai shipped to you in bulk.

Big Heart Tea Co., bighearttea.com