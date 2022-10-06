Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill dishes island-inspired cuisine in south St. Louis

Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, which celebrated its grand opening in St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood on July 2, offers such casual island dishes as poke, kalua pig, teriyaki steak, garlic shrimp and Spam musubi.
“In my heart, opening up Buzz’s is my gift to those who have not traveled to Hawaii,” Thomas “Buzz” Moore says. “At the same time, it’s my way of honoring Hawaii, my friends and the ohana [loosely, extended family] I miss so dearly. For these reasons, we put our heart into everything we do and cook.”
Because Moore’s parents grew up in St. Louis, he always thought of it as his home base, but his father’s career in the military made him well-traveled from an early age. After growing up in multiple cities from coast to coast and even abroad in Okinawa, Japan, Buzz became an air traffic controller in California and later worked on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.
After he had worked in Honolulu for five years, a job-promotion opportunity brought Moore back to St. Louis. He regularly continued to visit the islands, where two of his five daughters grew up and currently reside. Over the years, he spent much of his time mastering how to cook the Hawaiian plate lunches and family-style dinners he developed a lasting affinity for.
While nearing retirement, Moore lost his eldest sister to cancer. It was then that he realized how he wanted to spend his time – making the food he loved to prepare for his family and friends for all of St. Louis. Moore rolled out Buzz’s as a food truck with his wife, Leta, in 2016. With their first bricks-and-mortar restaurant, the duo hopes to introduce to the area even more dishes from the melting pot of flavors that make up Hawaiian cuisine.
Buzz’s found its home in the 900-square-foot space connected to Tick Tock Tavern. The urban oasis is filled with coastal-themed décor, including light green walls and Hawaiian art, with the goal of creating a relaxing experience reminiscent of the plate lunch spots regularly enjoyed by Hawaiian locals.
Main plates options include chicken yakitori, kalua smoked pork, ahi poke, teriyaki steak, kalbi short ribs and garlic shrimp – each served with two scoops of white rice and one scoop of creamy Hawaiian mac salad. Loco moco, another mainstay, comprises a seasoned hamburger patty over rice topped with a fried egg smothered in brown gravy. The hearty meal, Buzz says, numbers among his all-time favorites, and it’s one of the many dishes through which he hopes to introduce the spirit of aloha to St. Louis.
Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, 3457 Magnolia Ave., St. Louis, 314-875-0076, buzzshawaiiangrill.com