We’re often told it’s the little things that make life on earth special – a bright bouquet of flowers, a steaming cup of coffee or a breath of fresh air. The living things that make these simple joys possible, however, are often less appreciated. The Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House, located in Chesterfield, has been raising and protecting pollinators for 25 years with its mission to “foster a greater understanding of plant and animal relationships in the environment in order to promote the conservation and restoration of natural habitats.”

Established in 1995, the not-for-profit was named after the widow of Sam Sachs, the Sachs Electric Co. founder who was influential in Chesterfield’s development. “Mrs. Sachs retained her wonder of discovery until her death in May 1999,” the Butterfly House website states. “She shared that beauty with children of all ages through life.”

The Butterfly House opened on Sept. 18, 1998, and later became a division of St. Louis’ Missouri Botanical Garden in 2001. At Chesterfield’s Faust Park, visitors observe insects in the 8,000-square-foot glass conservatory garden, which is home to more than 60 tropical butterfly species and 150 tropical plants, and in the outdoor Butterfly Garden, where native plants and local butterflies thrive in the warmer seasons.

As the name implies, butterflies make up the majority of the insects found at this metro area institution, but director Jennifer Mullix says the operation has expanded over the years to become more of an insectarium – a home to a variety of invertebrates.

“We really do hope that the butterflies bring folks in, but that [visitors] leave with an appreciation for all insects and invertebrates,” Mullix says. “Pollinators aren’t just butterflies. Pollinators can be bats, wasps, flies and bees. We need these pollinators in order for us to have our healthy ecosystem and environment.”

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, there are significantly less pollinators or species of pollinators now than there were 25 years ago, with around 70 species of pollinators considered endangered or threatened. Reasons for this include a decrease of pollinators’ food supply due to climate change, an overuse of pesticides and a loss of native habitats.

The Butterfly House works with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to rescue invertebrates confiscated from international illegal shipments. Rather than euthanizing non-native insects that might bring diseases to local habitats, Fish & Wildlife inspectors transfer them to the Butterfly House for further inspection and care, Mullix explains.

“Now that we have the expanded entomology lab, we’ve been able to take several confiscations of a variety of species like ants, tarantulas and mantises,” she says. “We’re able to take care of them until they’ve reached a viable age, and then we can distribute them to other insectariums and zoos around the country.” Mullix says the Butterfly House was the first facility dedicated to insects to become accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums – a certification that prioritizes animal welfare and requires renewal every five years.

“The last time we went through accreditation in 2018, we helped to develop the protocols for animal welfare related to invertebrates,” Mullix adds. “That’s been a very proud moment– that [the AZA] has been able to use our animal welfare program and manual as a resource for other zoos.”

