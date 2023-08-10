Hot on the heels of their debut art pop-up event this spring, brothers Jonah Munzer and Aaron Munzer are looking to expand their reach to further support the arts in St. Louis.

After striking up friendships with many of the city’s artists, designers and restaurant industry folks, the brothers formed Munzer Brothers Art Foundation to give creatives a space to produce their work.

“We have a lot of artist friends, and we felt a disconnect between artists and the general public in St. Louis,” Jonah Munzer says. “We wanted to bring people in closer contact with art in a way that encourages organic community development.”

Although St. Louis is indeed flush with artists and creative types, finding a platform on which to be seen and heard can be difficult in any major city. “We wanted to help artists get paid for the work they do and encourage more local artists to bring their visions to life,” Aaron Munzer adds.

Part of the point of art, the brothers say, is to challenge yourself – both as a viewer and a creator – and to excite the senses. That’s why public art pop-ups can be so important: They give artists a chance to connect. “Facilitating immersive public events to help artists show and sell their work is our first project,” Jonah Munzer says. “We’ve also been asked to act as curators for events this summer.” Both Jonah Munzer and Aaron Munzer have backgrounds in community engagement and have worked in marketing and business development, respectively.

“MBAF has already proven its ability to gather a diverse group of artists, vendors and attendees,” Aaron Munzer says. “This cross-section of participants at our first event prompted a special, comfortable vibe that is unfortunately not that common in St. Louis.”

Jonah Munzer echoes this sentiment, pointing out that St. Louis’ penchant for creativity can be overlooked – perhaps partially because artists lack the funding to promote themselves or are too busy with side hustles that take away from studio time. “Our goal is to remind St. Louis of its roots and envision a brighter future through the interconnection of arts,” he says. “We believe we can help make The Lou happier and grow the local economy in the process.”

The brothers plan to do two events per year to start, but foresee building a curation service that places local art at venues across the region. “We would eventually like to establish [our own] gallery and event space,” Aaron Munzer says. “We want to host another event in October, but if we don’t receive additional donations, the date will need to be pushed back.” According to the brothers, the pop-up event in March cost roughly $1,700 to plan and organize; it generated at least $7,800 for local nonprofits, vendors and local artists.

The Munzers enjoy discovering new art as they connect with artists. They name artist, musician and activist Brock Seals and musician Mvstermind as two local creators they’re enjoying recently. Both brothers recommend checking out 31art gallery on Hampton, coworking space TechArtista and City Museum, as well as nationwide immersive art experiences developed by ARTECHOUSE. While Jonah Munzer gravitates more toward paintings and sculpture and Aaron Munzer toward paintings and immersive installations, they’re artistic omnivores at heart.

“Any art that makes someone feel something is worthwhile in my opinion,” Aaron Munzer says.

How to get involved Are you an artist? Want to volunteer or donate? Find Munzer Brothers Art Foundation on Instagram at @mbartfoundation.

Munzer Brothers Art Foundation, munzerbrothersartfoundation.org