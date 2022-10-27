Book recommendations to engage young minds and enhance early learning

Reading aloud with your child builds a strong foundation for family bonding, sparking conversations and enhancing early learning. Appealing visually and aurally to children, picture books engage young minds in higher-order thinking processes, building early math and science skills while they enjoy quality time with you.
This month, Ready Readers suggests two books to get little brains turning and learning: “The Little Red Hen” by writer Mary Finch and illustrator Kate Slater, and “The Little Red Fort” by writer Brenda Maier and illustrator Sonia Sánchez.
Most adults are familiar with traditional tales like “The Little Red Hen.” Versions of the story feature the titular character and a trio of friendly but lazy farm friends. Finch follows suit but also offers valuable vocabulary regarding plants, and her Hen offers playmates a second chance to make good choices. Slater’s collage technique employs photos, cut-and-pasted paper characters and heavy visual texture to bring clearer meaning to unfamiliar scenes.
People are also reading…
“The Little Red Fort,” inspired by the traditional red hen tale, sees Maier swap siblings for farm animals, with protagonist Ruby leading the way. Her brothers take on the naysayer roles as they observe their sister conceive an idea, draw plans, gather materials and tools, and build the play fort of her dreams. Sánchez’s images combine traditional paper and other media with computer graphics to produce a modern but familiar picture story.
But where are the math and science? Adults can lead children to discover concepts within the story itself: Science lives in the different types of animals (human and otherwise) portrayed, the growing process from seed to wheat and the building process from concept to completed structure, and the combining and heating of ingredients to create food. Math comes into play by way of counting characters or objects, by way of Ruby’s planning while creating her fort and by way of measuring and following the included recipe to make bread at home. What other examples can you yourself find, reader?
Ready Readers brings stories to life for our community’s most vulnerable children. Visit its website (readyreaders.org) to learn how you yourself can bring the magic and power of books to metro area children.