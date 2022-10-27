Bonboni Mercantile Co. presents small-scale art exhibition that celebrates local artists

Bonboni Mercantile Co. in St. Louis’ historic Shaw neighborhood has been transformed into a small but stunning exhibition called “The Tiny Art Show.”
“The best ideas are often born out of limitations,” says Lauren Thorp, Bonboni Mercantile Co. owner. “While I would love to host a large-scale art show, that’s just not feasible in our space. Bonboni is a tiny shop, at about 500 square feet. So – tiny shop, tiny art show!”
The show, which Thorp believes to be the first of its kind in St. Louis, will specifically showcase more than 200 works of art – all of which are scaled down to the size of a 3½- by 2-inch business card.
“I was really nervous about sending this project out into the world,” Thorp says. “I had no idea what the reception to the idea would be, but I was pretty overwhelmed when the applications started pouring in. After evaluating all of the submissions, we accepted about 56 artists, which was more than double my initial goal of 25 participating artists.”
The 250-plus submissions included wondrous works in a multitude of media, including oil paint, flat sculptural work, polymer clay and stained glass.
“I am astonished at the diversity of mediums and styles we are seeing in the submissions,” Thorp adds. “There will be something for everyone in terms of style and color.”
All pieces produced are being sold at $75 each.
“We curated art from incredibly talented artists and wholeheartedly believe art is valuable and improves our lives when we are around it,” Thorp says. “When you purchase an original piece of art, you are not just paying for what you can see and hold in your hand. You are paying for years of education and training, hundreds of hours of practice, too many failures to count, the materials that go into their works and raw talent. I hope that more people, especially younger generations, will expand (or even start) their art collections through access to art at The Tiny Art Show.”
Those interested can view and purchase the featured artwork at Bonboni on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through Nov. 4.
Bonboni Mercantile Co., 2246 Klemm St., St. Louis, 314-472-3457, bonbonistl.com