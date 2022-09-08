Blueberry Hill in University City to host its 50th birthday party this week

If Feb. 3, 1959, marked the day the music died, as singer-songwriter Don McLean submitted in his classic “American Pie,” then many metro area residents likely view the year after that single’s 1971 release as the point the music jubilantly rose anew, when local visionary Joe Edwards and his wife, Linda, opened Blueberry Hill in the Delmar Loop.

Now, fully half a century later, that University City landmark is celebrating its golden jubilee, having thrilled countless area residents and uncountable out-of-town visitors since first greeting guests on Sept. 8, 1972.

“We wanted to open a welcoming place that was about music, pop culture memorabilia and great food to share a beer over,” a press release on the anniversary quotes the Edwardses as saying. “We wanted the unique atmosphere to make conversation easy and enjoyable.”

On Thursday, the Edwardses are giving the public the “hail, hail, rock ’n’ roll” treatment at the venue’s official 50th birthday gala, kicking off with a blue carpet arrival of VIPs at 7 p.m. Guests can expect to “groove to live music in the Duck Room, followed by karaoke,” according to the release. “A champagne toast and birthday cake add to the fun along with door prizes and raffles, a special anniversary photo booth, a Blueberry Hill trivia contest, a 1972 opening night video screening, a time capsule opening and placement of a new time capsule to be opened 10 years in the future.”

Blueberry Hill takes its name from the popular 1940 American ditty generally attributed to composer Vincent Rose and lyricist John L. Rooney. Over time, musicians as diverse as Louis Armstrong, Elvis Presley and Elton John have recorded the song.

Nevertheless, “Blueberry Hill” perhaps remains most closely identified with Fats Domino, whose smoky baritone graced it in 1956: “The moon stood still/On Blueberry Hill/And lingered until/My dream came true.”

The Edwardses’ dream-come-true, states the press release, at first “just had a hot dog machine and served peanuts and beer nuts with a large beer selection.” In 1981, amusingly, that selection increased with the release of Rock & Roll Beer, the venue’s house brew – and to commemorate Blueberry Hill’s golden jubilee, the Edwardses have teamed with St. Louis’ 4 Hands Brewing Co. to reissue that American lager.

Also, just two years after its opening, Blueberry Hill expanded culinarily with the addition of a kitchen. “I felt St. Louis wanted a great burger, and I was hoping to provide it,” Joe Edwards relates in the press release – and so he did, with the venue’s self-styled Famous 7 Oz. Hamburger.

Nowadays, the menu boasts not only that tribute to ground chuck but also another six burgers – including one made with ground turkey and two vegan alternatives – as well as three slider miniburgers. The menu also boasts numerous other sorts of sandwiches, appetizers, side orders, soups and salads, a limited number of entrées like trout almondine, a plethora of beverages and four desserts, among them, almost necessarily, blueberry pie.

Guests, therefore, can enjoy a quite full lunch or dinner while sampling one of Blueberry Hill’s quaffables – at least a dozen draft brews, numerous bottled brews, wines and nonalcoholic options – before strolling its 21-board dart room and corridors and other spaces decorated with hundreds of photos of Joe Edwards accompanying music and film celebrities, in addition to a quartet of U.S. presidents.

Through its five decades, though, Blueberry Hill’s main draw has remained music. The venue, the press release notes, featured a classic Seeburg jukebox from its launch. “I had a collection of 30,000 records that I rotated in and out of the jukebox,” the release quotes Joe Edwards as reminiscing. “I wanted people to experience music they might not hear otherwise.”

Given that mission, Blueberry Hill subsequently opened its Elvis Room in 1985, according to the press release, and its Duck Room in 1997, and through the years, both have featured incalculable live music acts.

The Duck Room, of course, long enjoyed a special relationship with one of the indisputable giants of rock ’n’ roll, Chuck Berry, who died at his home near Wentzville on March 18, 2017. In addition to being in the first group of inductees into Cleveland, Ohio’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Berry, the press release states, inaugurated the Duck Room and played a whopping 209 consecutive monthly concerts there before his death.

“Chuck and I had been good friends since the early ’80s,” the press release quotes Joe Edwards as recalling. “One night in 1996, he was reminiscing about the smaller clubs he used to play when he was just starting out and how much he would love to play an intimate club again in contrast to large stadiums. There was a split-second pause. We looked at each other and said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

And do it they did! Moreover, the Edwardses and their team seem dedicated to continuing to do it, to continuing to thrill regulars and other guests, there in University City, in the Delmar Loop – in Blueberry Hill.

Blueberry Hill, 6504 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-727-4444, blueberryhill.com