Benedetta Orsi hopes to enchant you with her new album, “INcanto.”

The St. Louis-based, Italian mezzo-soprano opera singer’s third recording – whose title translates to “enchantment” and “in singing” in Spanish – was released this month by Swiss label Beyond Any Music.

“‘INcanto’ is an homage to my country,” Orsi says, explaining that her first all-Italian release highlights her homeland’s music and poetry. “I wanted to create a journey from early romanticism to impressionism and put together some art songs and arias that are not so well-known to create something special. ‘Chi m’arresta,’ from ‘Medea’ by Saverio Mercadante, is a gem on the album.”

The recording also features internationally lauded, St. Louis-based group, The Arianna String Quartet, and accomplished pianist Alla Voskoboynikova, director of keyboard studies at University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Among Orsi’s previous acclaimed albums are “Christmas Around the World,” a double Silver Medal Winner at the Global Music Awards, and her second release, “La Voix de L’Amour,” which won the GMA Gold Medal.

The singer’s passion for performance began when she was just 6 years old. “I remember standing in front of the mirror in my mom’s heels with her brush and just singing,” she adds.

Orsi says she is grateful to have followed in the footsteps of many industry legends, including singing at three annual galas at Carnegie Hall. She graduated from the conservatory and performed as a soloist in the Chorale Rossini located in Modena, Italy – the hometown and career starting point of iconic Italian opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti, whom Orsi met when she was young. “When I had the chance to meet Pavarotti, I was a little girl," she remembers. "I said, ‘Mr. Pavarotti, I just learned about opera.' He responded encouragingly and told me, ‘You have to study a lot.’”

Since moving to St. Louis in 2017, Orsi has performed with Winter Opera St. Louis, including in “Norma” (2019) and “Carmen” (2017), where she met her husband, Darwin Aquino. Aquino, who hails from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is a composer and the charismatic conductor of the Washington University Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra and Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ program, The New Works Collective. The couple’s 3-year-old son, Riccardo, is already fluent in three languages and singing on pitch, all thanks to his multilingual, musically gifted parents.

Orsi, born in Bologna, Italy, is a board member of St. Louis-Bologna Sister Cities. “When I moved here, I was delighted to realize St. Louis was so connected to my hometown,” she says, noting she continues to spearhead the organization’s annual Christmas concert, Benedetta Orsi and Friends, each December.

Orsi also performs at The Magic Ball, the annual fundraising gala for The Magic House, in September at Stifel Theatre. Next year, the multitalented performer will be part of a local concert for The World Chess Hall of Fame.

The greatest compliment a singer can receive is moving an audience member, Orsi adds: “That’s what really drives me – you can lift their spirit with music.”

“INcanto” is streaming worldwide on platforms including Amazon Music, Spotify and iTunes. The deluxe album also is available for order on benedettaorsi.com.