Opera: “Susannah”

Company: Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves

Dates: June 22, 24

Tickets: $25 to $139; contact experienceopera.org or 314-961-0644

Highlights: “Susannah,” widely to be considered second only to “Porgy and Bess” among the most-performed American operas, makes its belated debut at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. It’s a hauntingly beautiful presentation directed by Patricia Racette and conducted by Gemma New, making it the first production to be led by both a female stage director and female conductor.

Story: Susannah Polk lives with her brother Sam in a tiny house in the Appalachian village of New Hope Valley, Tennessee. She enjoys participating in social activities at the local Christian church, but her good looks and attractiveness to the men cause jealousy and malicious gossip in the other women. They disapprove of her and her brother, whom they say is a drunkard.

One day Susannah is bathing naked in a nearby creek. A group of church men, searching for a place to hold baptisms in an upcoming revival, see her and are aroused by her natural beauty. Ashamed of their desires, they instead accuse Susannah of being “wicked,” and coerce a young man named Little Bat, who has a crush on Susannah, to say that she has seduced him.

The revival preacher, Olin Blitch, visits Susannah to “pray for her soul.” Realizing that Sam has left to check on his hunting traps in a nearby forest, Blitch forces himself on Susannah. The next day, realizing that Susannah was a virgin, Blitch tells the congregation that Susannah is innocent of the accusations against her, but no one will believe him.

When Sam returns home and learns from Susannah what has happened, the enraged brother takes his shotgun and leaves to find and kill Blitch.

Susannah has done nothing but be a good neighbor. Now, however, she is faced with shunning, disgrace, and maybe even accusations of murder should Sam follow through on his vengeful intentions. None of it is fair, but that is the way of the world in New Hope Valley in the 1950s.

Other info: Opera Theatre originally had planned to produce “Susannah” as part of its 2020 season, which unfortunately was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, it’s surprising that “Susannah” had never before been performed at OTSL since the company’s founding in 1976.

“Susannah” features music and lyrics by Carlisle Floyd, who was a member of the piano faculty at Florida State University, where “Susannah” premiered in 1955. It was awarded the New York Music Critics Circle Award for Best New Opera in 1956, but didn’t receive its Metropolitan Opera premiere until 1999.

All of those late premieres are a bit puzzling, since “Susannah,” which Floyd based on the Apocryphal tale of “Susannah and the Elders,” is rich in a number of musical genres, including Appalachian folk melodies, Protestant hymns and traditional classical music. Each of those musical styles is given superior treatment by the magnificent reading of the score by the inspired Gemma New and the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra.

New’s essay in the show’s program notes tells a fascinating story about how each instrument plays a significant role in the story’s sober telling and is highly recommended for perusal before viewing this wondrous version of “Susannah.”

The lighting designed by Eric Southern is especially fascinating and is one of the major players in this moving rendition. The scene of Susannah bathing in the creek is entirely created by lighting effects played out on Greg Emetaz’s video projections.

That lighting also brilliantly underscores the church members’ ostracizing of Susannah on a set designed by Andrew Boyce, which includes a series of church windows on its raised platform in the middle of the stage.

Racette’s direction strikingly presents the churchgoers in an early picnic setting, as well as a later gathering where Susannah is pressured to undergo a baptism as part of her "punishment" by the narrow-minded congregation. She elicits several stunning performances, led by soprano Janai Brugger in a very impressive OTSL debut. Her voice carries Susannah’s arias with a powerful and convincing persuasion, while her acting underscores the young woman’s unfair plight.

Tenor Frederick Ballentine delivers a moving performance as Susannah’s loving but sometimes derelict brother, Sam, and William Guanbo Su uses his resonant bass voice to deliver Blitch’s charismatic words to the smitten congregation, as well as his plaintive plea to Susannah for forgiveness for his own sins.

Blitch’s shiny, gaudy suit underscores costume designer Kaye Voyce’s elaborate design for the slick preacher but also includes simple frocks for the impoverished townsfolk in this rural mountain setting. Wig and makeup design by Krystal Balleza and Will Vicari enhance the effect.

Chorus master Andrew Whitfield draws a remarkable performance from the ensemble in the church hymns sung as Blitch attempts to convince Susannah to get baptized. Elissa Pfaender demonstrates her own impressive mezzo-soprano voice as Mrs. McLean, leader of the ladies’ contingent which includes Melissa Joseph, Rachel Barg and Malliaras.

The church leaders are convincingly portrayed by Keith Klein as Elder McLean, Cesar Andres Parreno, Joseph Park and River Guard. Christian Sanders is excellent as the shy, weak Little Bat, whose emotions about Susannah are manipulated by the conniving elders. Kellen Schrimper and Casey Germain complete the cast as two other men.

Racette’s incisive direction, New’s spirited conducting and the efforts of the entire company make OTSL’s production of “Susannah” a stunning tour de force and a rapturous conclusion to its 2023 season.