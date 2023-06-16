Musical: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Through June 18

Tickets: $19 to $120 and 1,450 free seats; contact MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” opens The Muny’s 2023 season with its infectious musical score and interesting story about the life of one of America’s foremost writers of popular tunes. Director Marcia Milgrom Dodge elicits winning performances from her fine cast, while music director Charlie Alterman leads the lively Muny orchestra.

Story: Having skipped two grades, 16-year-old Queens College freshman Carole Klein tells her single mother that, rather than follow her mom’s advice to be a teacher, she wants to become a songwriter. It’s 1958, and that’s quite a goal for a young woman in the male-dominated music industry.

Nevertheless, Brooklyn-bred Carole travels to Manhattan to meet rising young music publisher Don Kirshner. She actually sells a song to him (“It Might As Well Rain Until September”), and he welcomes her to come back any time she has some other tunes.

At Queens College she meets another, older student named Gerry Goffin, who says he’s an aspiring playwright. They decide to collaborate, both personally and professionally, and soon marry. Goffin takes a day job while they work on songs at night, with compositions created by pianist King, and lyrics by Goffin. They sell a song to Kirshner titled “Some Kind of Wonderful,” which he assigns to the hot music group, The Drifters, to record, and it becomes a hit.

Kirshner invites Goffin and King (Carole’s preferred professional name) to have an office at Aldon Music on Broadway. The young couple meets another youthful pair of songwriters, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, and a friendly competition begins between the two songwriting duos.

They write such 1960s hits as “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “The Loco-Motion” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” and many others, which are recorded by pop groups including The Shirelles, The Chiffons, The Righteous Brothers and even Goffin and King’s babysitter, “Little Eva.”

Professional success for King, though, is countered by turmoil at home after Carole finds out about Goffin’s philandering ways. Eventually they divorce and she moves to California. When she puts together a group of songs for an album, she tells producer Lou Adler that she would rather sing the songs herself.

That LP, “Tapestry,” is released in 1971 and becomes one of the best-selling albums of all time. Carole eventually returns triumphantly to New York City to perform songs from “Tapestry” at Carnegie Hall.

Other info: In his program notes, Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson says, “One fun historical note about tonight’s show. Its life began right here at The Muny, produced by my predecessor Paul Blake and his associate Mike Bosner. The earliest sketches of the script were, I’m told, read aloud for them by actors who were here to perform in other shows.”

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” features words and music by Gerry Goffin and Carole King, and by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, with a book by Douglas McGrath. It opened on Broadway in 2014 and closed in 2019, for 2,418 regular performances. It won two Tony Awards, for Best Sound Design and for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as a Grammy Award in 2015 for Best Musical Theater Album.

Jarrod Spector, who portrays hypochondriac Barry Mann in The Muny’s regional premiere production, reprises his role from the Broadway show. Sara Sheperd, who plays the title role in this presentation, also appeared in the Broadway version. They’re part of a delightful cast which includes Jackie Burns as the wise-cracking Weil, Steven Dodd as Goffin, Noah Weisberg as the welcoming and incisive Kirshner, and St. Louis’ own Sharon Hunter in her Muny debut as Carole’s “traditional Jewish mother,” Genie.

Spector, Burns and Hunter keep the laughs coming in their respective roles. Sheperd brings out King’s innate goodness as well as her remarkable ability to create catchy compositions, and then succeed in a field long dominated and controlled by men.

Dodd shows the tortured life of Goffin, who is his own worst enemy as he succumbs to physical temptations as well as psychological demons, while Weisberg displays the business and musical savvy of Kirshner, who later helped bring The Monkees to fame.

Kylee Loera’s video design cleverly shows an array of famous pop singers on giant, black-and-white TV screens at the top of either end of the stage. The stage itself features an impressive scenic design by Ryan Douglass which includes a rotating, three-section centerpiece that serves as Kirshner’s office, the adjoining offices of the songwriting pairs and a performance space for various singers.

Patricia Wilcox’s captivating choreography plays out energetically on the set in front of the centerpiece, with an array of pop groups stylishly dressed in Tracy Christensen’s flashy wardrobes for the 1960s era, complemented with J. Jared Janas’ wig design. Rob Denton’s lighting and the sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge further embellish the look and sound of the show.

The supporting ensemble, all delivering splendid portrayals of notable music performers and others, includes Corey Barrow, John Battagliese, Jett Blackerby, Kelly Liz Bolick, Shawn Bowers, Tavis Kordell Cunningham, Anna Gassett, Talya Groves, Alia Hodge, Kennedy Holmes, Sage Lee, Sandie Lee, Spencer Davis Milford, Tavia Rivee, Mike Schwitter and Byron St. Cyr.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is an entertaining and informative look at one of the pioneering woman musical performers of the 20th century. Try not to disturb audience members around you as you sing along to its infectious spirit.