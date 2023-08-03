At B Juiced in Ferguson, Brandace Johnson is on a mission to bring healthy options directly to the North County St. Louis community she’s lived in her whole life. The organic juice bar debuted its storefront in May, featuring a range of housemade organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, wellness shots, waffles and toasts.
While Johnson has always loved the world of health and wellness, it was the pandemic that set her on a course to open her own business. When she fell ill and sought out fresh juice options to aid in her recovery from COVID-19, none were to be found nearby. Determined to offer something nutritious in the neighborhood, she set out to open up an oasis in what she found to be a health-food desert – and B Juiced was born.
“I saw that there was an opportunity for me to create something for the community instead of those in the community having to go outside of it to get nutrient-rich food like juices and smoothies,” Johnson says. “Our mission is to create a healthier community, one juice at a time.”
B Juiced got its start in late 2021 as a mobile trailer that frequented the Ferguson Farmers’ Market as well as special events. After receiving a rapturous response from market patrons, Johnson enlisted her childhood friend, Jada Huffman, to co-own the concept in the summer of 2022. Huffman comes from a background in massage therapy, finance and banking, while Johnson previously worked in healthcare and human resources. With their combined diverse skill sets and a shared passion for providing nourishment to their neighborhood, the duo worked together to push B Juiced to the next level.
In the fall of 2022, B Juiced was chosen as one of six startups out of 200 that applied for the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Accelerator program to aid underrepresented entrepreneurs, receiving a $50,000 grant and eight weeks of hands-on business training to further expand the brand. The honor, which Johnson ultimately earned by pitching the concept as a finalist in front of a “Shark Tank”-style panel, came just in time to help her prepare for the launch of her brick-and-mortar storefront.
B Juiced fills a 1,100-square-foot space previously occupied by a dance studio, requiring a full renovation. The clean, contemporary interior features a colorful fruit-themed mural by Flyrite Signs and a casual walk-up counter where guests can grab bottled juices and wellness shots to go. Johnson wholly believes in the healing power of good food and partnered with a holistic nutritionist to ensure that her products offer the most health benefits possible. “I wanted to be very intentional about our juice blends,” she says. “It’s not just pulling things together that taste good. That’s one part of it, but they’re also designed to do things like build immunity and support [healthy digestion].”
Choose from popular options such as Johnson’s favorite: the antioxidant-rich bImmune with yellow bell pepper, turmeric, pineapple, pear, coconut water, ginger and lemon. Smoothie options include the Berry Good with apple juice, banana, strawberry, blueberry and mango, with optional superfood add-ons such as blue or green spirulina and moringa, which has anti-inflammatory properties.
Colorful smoothie bowls come in varieties such as Mango Dreaming with mango, banana and oat milk, topped with granola, banana, strawberry, pecans, honey and almond butter, while food options include a berry pecan waffle. Toast made with Union Loafers sourdough is also available, such as a savory option topped with avocado, cherry tomato, microgreens, sea salt and honey balsamic glaze.
Regardless of what guests decide to try, Johnson hopes that they’ll make it a part of their regular health-conscious routine, and she’s thrilled to be providing a resource where it’s needed. “I’m so excited to offer a good juice bar that truly focuses on health and wellness right here in the community,” Johnson says.
B Juiced is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
B Juiced, 605 S. Florissant Road, Ferguson, 314-265-8833, bjuicedmo.com