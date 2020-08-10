Annual Talent Competition Highlights Area Teens with Special Public Television Broadcast

Tonight, August 10, the Fabulous Fox Theatre will shine its stage lights on new talent, welcoming bi-state area high school students to perform in the final round of the 10th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition. Tune in to PBS at 8 p.m. for a special broadcast, produced by the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation and hosted by Ben Nordstrom, with a special guest appearance by Kirkwood native Joanna Serenko, 2019 competition winner and a contestant on the most recent season of NBC’s The Voice.

Competitors range from musicians to dancers to aerialists to a juggler. Among the 16 acts is 17-year-old Jahnavi Vishnubhotla, a sitar player who honed her talent by learning from the best at an early age.

“My parents thought it would be a great opportunity for me to understand [Indian] music at a deeper level, not just through dance but also by playing the music,” Vishnubhotla says. “When we first searched for sitar teachers near us, we weren’t expecting anything. [We found] a world-famous sitar master living down the street from us.”

The first time they met Imrat Khan, whom Vishnubhotla calls “Ustad” as a term of respect to signify the closeness between teacher and student, Vishnubhotla was so young that she could only hold a training sitar. She remembers Khan telling her then that she had “tamed the tiger.”

“This teacher has performed all over the world and is in the textbooks that my mom and dad had when they were kids,” Vishnubhotla says. “This person welcomed us with open arms and took me on as a student that very day.”