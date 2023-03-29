Two new exhibitions are now available for viewing at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation. The museum, which offers both free admission and parking, has rotating exhibits on display as well as its own collection.

Located just north of Lindell in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District, the Pulitzer’s modern, concrete exterior is an artistic vision by definition; the structure was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and completed in 2001.

The work in one of the Foundation’s current exhibitions was created by Faye HeavyShield, a member of the Kainai (Blood) Nation and Blackfoot Confederacy. Entitled “Confluences,” the presentation is career-spanning, taking reference from HeavyShield’s family histories, traditional Kainai stories, language, knowledge and the artist’s own experiences with educational institutions. HeavyShield’s work is also featured this year in the Native Artist Collaboration series at the Saint Louis Art Museum.

“Powerfully rooted in the spare beauty of her homeland as well as the histories and traditions of the Kainai people, Faye’s work points to the reciprocity and exchange between individuals and their community, people and their environment and the past and the present – each one makes the other,” curator Tamara Schenkenberg says. A sculptor and installation artist, HeavyShield is known for her minimalist style and place-centric body of work.

The second exhibition currently on display, “The Nature of Things: Medieval Art and Ecology, 1100-1550,” discusses art and its relationship to the environment in Europe during the Middle Ages. “Living as we do today in a world where paint comes in a tube and wood from a lumber store, it’s easy to disassociate the work of art from its material links to the natural world,” curator Heather Alexis Smith says. The link between sculptures, textiles, books and their respective industries is rarely discussed, but “The Nature of Things” seeks to document how inspiration and influence correspond with abundance and scarcity in these realms.

The items in this exhibition range from decorative to useful, from stained glass to glass beakers, used for drinking by wealthy nobility in medieval England. Other items are religious in nature and made of materials such as ivory, carved bone, the stained horns of animals, wood and metal covered in thin layers of gold. These works of art affected the environment in ways we might not typically consider and “left both temporary and permanent marks on the landscape,” Smith adds.

The outdoor spaces at the Pulitzer are works of art themselves. Although the museum is open Thursday through Sunday, several nearby spaces are open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Located across the street from the museum, Park-Like garden was designed and built by local artist and landscape designer Chris Carl, who founded Studio Land Arts. As a garden in a city center, Park-Like is a gentle refuge, complete with walking paths, seating and the occasional wildlife spotting.

Spring Church – a circa-1884 Gothic-revival style church – was in use until 2001, when a fire nearly destroyed it. The Pulitzer transformed the now-roofless, open-air structure into a gathering place for the community. The church sits on Spring Avenue between Washington Boulevard and Grandel Square and has ramp access.

Lined with picnic tables in the shade, the Tree Grove is a public space at the back of the Pulitzer. Visitors can view the grove from another picturesque spot: the water court, a pool and an interior courtyard hidden at the center of the museum. The trees in the grove range in colors, types and sizes, including oak, honey locust, chinkapin, green ashe and redbud.

Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-754-1850, pulitzerarts.org