All the angst of kids is on display in Stray Dog Theatre’s amusing ‘Putnam County Spelling Bee’

Play: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Company: Stray Dog Theatre

Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Ave., St. Louis

Dates: August 11 to 14, 17 to 20

Tickets: $25; contact 314-865-1995 or straydogtheatre.org

Highlights: Director Justin Been and his cast convey the angst, nervousness and agitation, as well as the soaring euphoria of tweens in this sweet and humorous production by Stray Dog Theatre of a musical with a most unlikely subject.

Story: A cluster of sixth-graders gathers for the finals of the 25th annual spelling bee in Putnam County. Most of them are excited to be there, as is the moderator, Rona Lisa Peretti, Putnam County’s top Realtor and the champion of its third annual spelling bee.

She’s joined at the podium by the contest’s judge, Vice Principal Douglas Panch, who has returned to the spelling bee after a five-year absence following an “incident.” He’s happy to be back, not least because he is enamored of Peretti.

The “official comfort counselor” is Mitch Mahoney, an ex-convict who is participating as part of his community service. He offers words of solace and ice-cold juice boxes to losing contestants throughout the event.

The children at the finals are Olive Ostrovsky, a lonely child whose mother is away in India and whose father seems to always be at work. William Barfée (“pronounced Bar-Fay, with an accent aigu!”) was runner-up last year and has an unorthodox method of spelling words out with his foot to visualize them.

Boy Scout Charlito “Chip” Tolentino is the returning champion, as his self-confidence indicates. Marcy Park is the smartest kid in the room, having skipped two grades and speaking six languages, while requiring only three hours of sleep per night. She is annoyed when Peretti says that she “is all business.”

Leaf Coneybear is the son of hippies, whose parents and siblings don’t think he’s very smart, to hear Leaf tell it, so he’s just happy to be in the tournament. The sixth participant is Logainne Schwartzandgrubenniere, whose two gay fathers are intensely competitive and pull out all the stops to help their daughter win.

It’s a fun event for the folks of Putnam County, and the prizes for the winner include a trophy and $200 in cash. Let the spellings begin!

Other Info: Conceived by Rebecca Feldman, with music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Rachel Shinkin, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” was nominated for six Tony Awards when it opened on Broadway in 2005. Based on Feldman’s earlier work, “C-R-E-P-U-S-C-L-E,” it ran for 1,157 performances before closing in 2008, winning two Tonys, including Best Book of a Musical.

The two-act comedy has several amusing gimmicks built into its structure, including calling four people from the audience onto the stage to participate as spellers. Lest you think that might wreak havoc with the script, the newbies are given increasingly difficult words – as are the players portraying the kids – to eliminate them before the first act concludes. It can be very funny, as it was on the night when I saw the show.

Been’s simple set design features two rows of chairs in the center, with a desk at stage left for Peretti and Panch, and a side bar at stage right where Mahoney presides over the refreshments for the kids to console themselves after stumbling over a word.

The words themselves can be hilarious, ranging from “cow” to the absurdly difficult and outrageous. Jason Meyers shows Panch at his condescending best (worst?) when he’s trying to get rid of a contestant, both with his expressions and with the ludicrous examples Panch provides using the words in sentences at the players’ requests.

Stephanie Merritt captures the perky and sunny disposition of Peretti, while also showing how she can brush aside Panch’s awkward advances. Chris Kernan is amusing as well as the agreeable Mahoney, who makes the most of his community service by cheerfully provide juice boxes when required.

Kevin O’Brien is hilarious as the peanut-allergic and exasperated William, who is steadily annoyed by people’s inabilities to properly pronounce his name, but who has a soft spot for Olive. As for Olive, Grace Langford is sweet and engaging as the little girl who keeps a constant lookout for her absent father to finally arrive and cheer his daughter.

Kevin Corpuz is entertaining as Chip, who gets rightfully annoyed when other contestants seemingly have the luck of the draw with very easy words, and Sara Rae Womack is a hoot as the precocious Marcy, who knows the score and is deciding what exactly to do about it.

Clayton Humburg displays the natural goodness of the amiable Leaf, who doesn’t take umbrage at any insults, and Dawn Schmid shows the flustered, frustrated side of Logainne, who only wishes her dads would let her do her own spelling, and win or lose to the best of her ability without any parental pressure.

Eileen Engel’s costume design wonderfully dresses the players in many amusing outfits, none more so than Leaf’s pajama pants, which are part of his self-created wardrobe. Tyler Duenow’s lighting puts the spotlight rightly on the kids, Jacob Baxley adds the supporting and effective sound design, and Michael Hodges has plenty of humorous moves for the players in his choreography.

Leah Schultz, the music director and pianist, leads the onstage band, which also includes Kelly Austermann on reeds and Joe Winters on percussion. And Been’s direction is breezy and uplifting, using the aisles in the Tower Grove Abbey theater as exits of losing kids or surprising entrances of audience participants.

If you’d like to be a speller, be sure to arrive early enough at the performance to sign up in the lobby. You’ll be glad you did, and you’ll add to the humor of this whimsical show.