Play: “The Birthday Party”

Company: Albion Theatre

Venue: Kranzberg Black Box Theatre, 501 N. Grand Blvd.

Dates: March 17 to 19, 24 to 26

Tickets: $30; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: Albion Theatre, which was founded in 2022 to “explore the long and rich history of playwrighting in Britain (and)…Ireland,” kicks off its 2023 season with an engrossing, highly enjoyable interpretation of Harold Pinter’s 1958 masterpiece of quirky comedy and menacing suspense. Director Suki Peters and her splendid cast mine Pinter’s rich, bizarre dialogue with an expert touch to keep their audience guessing what comes next.

Story: Petey Boles is eating a hearty breakfast of corn flakes and toast (“fried bread”), prepared by his busybody wife Meg, before heading off to his job as a ticket-taker at the seaside resort where they live on the southern coast of England. She is anxious for compliments about the repast, and Petey, distracted from his newspaper, gives her a cursory reply with a forced smile.

Meg is concerned that Stanley, the sole tenant in their ramshackle boarding house, is late for his breakfast. When Stanley finally staggers downstairs, he is the beneficiary of the same sumptuous feast. Nothing seems to interest Stanley, not even when Meg brings up his moribund career as a pianist. After all, Stanley says that he once toured the world playing his piano. Or was it the country? Or maybe it was briefly filling in on the ivories at the seaside carnival. Yeah, something like that.

Stanley’s taciturn demeanor turns abruptly uneasy when Petey returns home with the news that two “gentlemen” approached him, asking if the Boles have available rooms to let. Stanley is keen to know anything he can learn about the two strangers, who arrive at the Boles’ residence and quickly make themselves at home. Goldberg seems gregarious and charming, while the younger McCann mainly glowers, speaking only in short, gruff replies.

The addle-brained Meg prepares for two more guests at her abode, working around a visit by her friendly neighbor, a young woman named Lulu. Inspired by the influx of so many extra people, Meg decides to hold an impromptu birthday party that night for Stanley. Lulu thinks that’s a fine idea, as does Goldberg.

Alas, Petey won’t be able to attend the party until much later because of his work obligations. For his part, Stanley doesn’t want the party at all. Heck, he says, it isn’t even his birthday, which won’t be for a month. Meg, however, will not be dissuaded. Nor will Goldberg, who appears to know Stanley, and Stanley certainly acts like there is a dark past between them.

Despite Stanley’s objections, the party is going forward, without Petey. Meg is flattered by the presence of the two strangers, and Lulu initially finds them endearing as well. But, who is likely to benefit from this party the most? And who, exactly, is the individual named Morty, to whom Goldberg mysteriously refers? Perhaps Stanley already knows.

Other info: Pinter, who won a Nobel Prize during a lengthy career as director, playwright, actor, and screenwriter, was a master of the unsettling and disturbing, as evidenced in such works as “Betrayal,” “The Homecoming,” “The Hothouse” and many others. His dialogue often is sparse and blunt, peppered with pauses in which his audience can fill in the blanks with their own imaginations run rampant.

Such is the case with “The Birthday Party,” his first, full-length play which initially was produced in 1958. Brad Slavik’s impressive set design, paired with Marjorie Williamson’s carefully noted scenic design, features mid-20th century furniture adorning a modest house that is filled with functional furniture in its dining room and compact, adjacent living room. It sets the stage appropriately for the work’s late ‘50s era. Pinter’s language, however, transcends any place and time, certainly when spoken by Peters’ capable cast.

Peters utilizes that effective set especially well when placing characters judicially throughout the space, which includes a door to the backyard at stage right, an unseen front door at stage left and a few steps leading to an unseen second story.

Tracey Newcomb’s costumes match the characters, from Stanley’s grungy look to the classy threads favored by Goldberg and McCann, and Anthony Anselmo’s lighting can change the mood abruptly from pleasant to disturbing in his carefully illuminated design. Gwynneth Rausch’s props add even more refined touches, such as Petey’s broadsheet British newspaper, while Michael Musgrave-Perkins’ sound design evokes the haunting, unsettling style of Carter Burwell.

All of the players deliver delightful performances. Teresa Doggett as Meg is just irritating enough with her endless entreaties for compliments for her unimpressive breakfasts, and her Meg is too dense to realize what’s happening around her. Summer Baer’s Lulu, conversely, is a bright enough young woman whose friendliness turns to unease and terror at what she sees unfolding.

Robert Ashton brings a steady, level performance to Petey, changing gradually from an amenable host to an older man who finds himself trapped uneasily, of sorts, in a hostage situation. Ted Drury’s Stanley shuffles between arrogance, indifference and, finally, desperation as he contemplates his fate, his spectacles shattered in the process.

Nick Freed is terrific as Goldberg’s assistant, McCann, whose surly, insolent behavior threatens to be unleashed at any time until he is snapped back to his subservient position by the imposing Goldberg. As the latter, Chuck Winning marvelously ranges from charming and elegant to threatening and scary, accentuated with a few, abrupt outbursts.

“The Birthday Party” is part absurdist comedy, part edge-of-seat thriller, and all vintage Harold Pinter. It’s a treat to see this rarely performed theatrical treasure, and an extra benefit to enjoy such a top-notch telling.