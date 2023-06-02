I have done this job for 30 years. Adam Wainwright is the best interview I have ever had.

We have probably talked 100 times. Never once has it not been either interesting, insightful, spiritual or flat-out funny. He is incapable of being dull. There are certain athletes who you can talk to for 10 minutes and you may get one 12-second soundbite. With Waino, you can talk for three minutes and get 12 soundbites. That’s why when his career ends this October, he will have his choice of broadcasting jobs.

However, he won’t do a lot of it. Wainwright has too many other things to do in his life. His Big League Impact foundation has raised $8 million for charitable causes around the world. Throw in his active role in the lives of his wife and four kids and a singing career and you have a guy who won’t be broadcasting more than 50 games a year.

His on-field career has been loaded with scintillating moments. His curveball to Carlos Beltran to win the National League Championship Series may be the most famous pitch in Cardinal history. Four times, Waino finished in the top three for the Cy Young Award. He’s made three All-Star teams, two times he has led the league in wins and, of course, he was a World Series Champion in 2006. Historically, you can make a case for him being the second-best Cardinal pitcher of all time behind Bob Gibson. He’s third all-time in wins and second in strikeouts. And oh – by the way – he has to be the only player in baseball history to sing the National Anthem flawlessly on opening day.

We chatted recently:

When did you know you were going to come back for another season?

“Last year, mid-season. I was pitching well. I thought I should have been on the All-Star team. That’s when I kinda knew. As the season progressed, I just felt I needed one more. You just don’t want to have regrets. I am turning 42 this year. I don’t want to look back and think, ‘I wish I would have had those last few starts.’”

How important is it to pass Jess ‘Pop’ Haines on the Cardinals’ all-time wins list? It would be cool to say, ‘It’s Bob Gibson, and then me.’

“That’s the thing I am looking at, and I have told several people that. If I could pass Jess, that would be a really cool thing for me. In most categories, Mr. Gibson would be the only one ahead of me. Fifteen would tie Jess, but I don’t want to win just 15 or 16.”

You are a competition junkie. Can you describe the high you get from competing?

“To be able to play a game that we have played our whole lives and to step on the field knowing that there are people in the stands with tattoos of Cardinals on them – it means so much to them. To look at that pressure in a good way and to use that pressure to get the most out of your abilities – I love that. I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t play in such an unbelievable baseball market.”

What about all of your close relationships with your teammates? Jack Flaherty came to tears when he was asked about you. When you hear something like that, what do you think?

“Jack got emotional. That made me feel really special about the time I have been able to share with a lot of our guys. Many of our younger guys I have been able to shepherd, show the ropes and pass on what I have learned. It’s a privilege for me to pass those things on. These young players do a great job of listening. Our guys have great leadership qualities and Jack is one of them.”

What is your dream scenario for walking off the field for the final time at Busch Stadium?

“Oh, there’s no question about that. Going nine innings and winning the World Series and hugging my catcher. Then hoisting the trophy, and it’s been nice knowing you. It can’t get better than that.”

A few quick questions for you now. What player in baseball does your wife find attractive, and it ticks you off?

“Hmm, she likes looking at me for the most part. But she thinks that Kevin Kiermaier is a pretty handsome fella, and I agree.”

Single most embarrassing moment of your career?

“Game of the 2013 World Series. I was all fired up and about to run onto the field. I was very prepared. I stood up too quick in the Boston dugout and I smashed my head on the concrete.”

One thing you don’t like about being a baseball player?

“The hardest thing is travel and being away from your family. When you walk out the door and you have a little boy or a little girl holding onto your leg, it’s tough.”

True or false: You are still bitter because the National League put in the designated rule, meaning you won’t hit again.

“True.”

What is your most valuable piece of sports memorabilia?

“The Champagne bottles that we popped after winning the championship.”