Play: “Every Brilliant Thing”

Company: New Jewish Theatre

Venue: Wool Studio Theatre, 2 Millstone Campus Drive

Dates: March 25, 26, 30 and April 1, 2

Tickets: $49 to $54; contact 314-442-3283 or newjewishtheatre.org

Highlights: Will Bonfiglio delivers a tour de force performance in this one-person, one-act play filled with comedy, drama and a buoyancy for life, especially as exemplified by an actor with Bofiglio’s irrepressible spirit and talent-laden energy, all under Ellie Schwetye’s thoughtful and encouraging direction.

Story: Our narrator greets us warmly and then starts his story. He tells us about a time when he was just a little kid, and his father told him that “your mother has done something stupid,” as the man drives his son to the hospital.

Mom had tried to kill herself, which led to the boy asking his father a seemingly endless number of questions en route to the hospital. Dad answered as best he could in his level, engineering style, but the boy decided he needed something else to grasp onto. After recently having accompanied his aged and beloved dog, Sherlock Bones, to the vet for a heart-rendering farewell, he needed something positive.

He decided that he would start a list of things that pleased him, such as chocolate or LPs with sleeve notes or even people falling over, and give it to his mom to read. After all, he was just a little boy. As he grew older, he made three rules for his list: No repeats, not too much materialism and, most importantly, items had to be genuine.

He added palindromes, and friendly cats, and the color yellow, and winning something and ice cream. As he grew older, he would be saddened by his mother’s flat look and the emotionless marriage she shared with his father. The shy lad went away to college, where he met someone really nice at the campus library, a person with whom he’d live together for a while, until his anxieties drove them apart.

He recalls the toast given by his father at his wedding, and the comfort he often took as a child in the reassuring words and bond of a favorite grade-school teacher, a woman who used a sock puppet to try to explain how bad things sometimes happen to good people.

As he takes us into the present, he reminds us of that ever-expanding list of every brilliant thing as it nears the magical one million mark. His life has had more than its share of sadness, but that list is filled with hope, and wonder, and fascination and making the best of each moment.

Other info: New Jewish Theatre artistic director Rebekah Scallet says that “this production fills an important role in our season as our Tikkun Olam play. Tikkun Olam is the Jewish value of repairing or healing the world. ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ also offer(s) enormous insight into the difficulties and complexities of loving someone with mental illness.”

The myriad cards filled out by our narrator are readily in evidence in Bess Moynihan’s clever scenic design, which fills the air with notes on ‘brilliant things’ hanging from the ceiling, and in Katie Orr’s props supervision, such as a stack of boxes packed with ruminations which evoke hope, happiness and optimism. Moynihan’s lighting adeptly follows Bonfiglio as he interacts with the audience on his quest. Bonfiglio’s casual and comfy attire is attributed to costume designer Michele Friedman Siler.

In addition to carefully coordinating Bonfiglio’s energetic efforts, director Schwetye also shrewdly assembles a sound design which correlates precisely with our narrator’s recollection of his father’s fondness for “soul music,” especially when played on vinyl albums.

Bonfiglio can turn his emotions on a dime, without skipping a beat, moving from jubilation to sadness to exhilaration to melancholy, all while affirming his character’s desire to keep moving forward with positivity. Long after the departure of Sherlock Bones, he welcomes a new pet to his home, a cat he names Margaret Scratcher, because that’s important to him.

Having now seen three productions of this play, written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, it’s apparent that each presentation brings its own unique perspective to what makes “Every Brilliant Thing” resonate so affectingly. Bonfiglio’s infectious personality, and his ability to ingratiatingly immerse himself into a specific character, make New Jewish Theatre’s superb rendition of “Every Brilliant Thing” the one million and first addition to such a worthwhile, lengthy list.