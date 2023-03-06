Play: “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Company: Touring show

Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 539 N. Grand Blvd.

Dates: Through March 12

Tickets: $29 to $110; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com.

Highlights: Playwright Aaron Sorkin ("A Few Good Men," "The Social Network," "Moneyball") takes plenty of liberties with Harper Lee’s novel in an effort to update its story, while trying to stick with the essential plot of Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning tale about a young girl’s view of the segregated South during the Depression.

Story: A widowed, white lawyer in the Alabama town of Maycomb raises the eyebrows of local citizens, and the ire of many of them, when he agrees to defend a poor Black man accused of raping a young white woman by the woman and her father.

While Atticus Finch prepares for the trial of his client, Tom Robinson, in the summer of 1934, his inquisitive daughter Scout, her brother Jem and their newfound friend Dill find their curiosity piqued, not only about the trial but also by their reclusive and mysterious neighbor, Boo Radley, and by some quaint gifts left for them in a tree between their home and that of Boo’s father, Mr. Radley.

Everyone, from Finch housekeeper Calpurnia to Sheriff Tate to the gossiping neighbors, has an opinion about the upcoming trial. Can Atticus avoid the noise around him to properly prepare a defense for Tom, who faces the specter of execution if found guilty by an all-white jury of his "peers?"

Other info: Sorkin’s adaptation has had tangential storylines of its own since its 2018 debut on Broadway. The script was involved in two legal disputes, including one with the Lee estate over the faithfulness of the play, or lack of same, to the original book. A second suit dealt with exclusivity to theatrical rights with productions using the decades-old script adaptation by Christopher Sergel.

While Sergel’s adaptation closely follows Lee’s novel, Sorkin’s adaptation moves the focus of the story away from Scout to Atticus. In doing so, it puts even more pressure on the actor portraying Atticus Finch, drawing inevitable comparisons to the landmark, Oscar-winning performance by Gregory Peck in the 1962 film version.

Sorkin’s two-act drama, leavened with considerable humor despite the subject matter, took in more than $1.5 million in its first week of production in December 2018, breaking the record for box-office grosses for a non-musical play in a theater owned by the Shubert Organization, a major owner of Broadway theaters.

The show, with Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, played to packed houses until silenced by the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. It re-opened in October 2021 and continued until January 2022, eventually closing due to continued COVID-19 challenges and other production situations.

Sorkin’s version garnered nine Tony Award nominations in 2019 but won just one, for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play. While sticking to the backbone of the story, Sorkin’s adaptation leads to myriad questions.

Why, for example, are the three children portrayed by adults? It looks odd to see Jem and Dill appear to be taller than Atticus, which isn’t unique but jarring nonetheless. Why does Mayella Ewell, the alleged victim of rape, sit with the prosecuting attorney after her testimony, rather than in the back of the courtroom with other spectators?

Why does Sorkin invent the character of Link Deas, the owner of the factory where Tom works and where Tom permanently injured his left arm? And why does the same actor portray both Mr. Cunningham, a poor local farmer who pays Atticus in food for the latter’s services, as well as Boo Radley? Was the budget really that tight? Also, why is Boo Radley a former gang member? Really?

All of these issues are problematic and detract from the impact of the story. Still, the touring production benefits from the presence of veteran performer Richard Thomas, who rose to fame in the TV series “The Waltons” and most recently portrayed Wendy Byrde’s father in the acclaimed Netflix series, “Ozark.” Thomas captures the warmth and steady love of Finch for his children, as well as the attorney’s dogged dedication to his profession and his belief in the powers of the court. A fine performance, albeit not in the Peck pantheon.

Sorkin’s adaptation is too heavy-handed too often, but fortunately there are enough memorable elements to maintain Lee’s lasting tale of racial injustice in the 1930s South, where Atticus says there were four classes: the landed gentry and business owners, the townsfolk, the itinerant farmers and the oppressed Black laborers.

Jacqueline Williams shines as the independent Calpurnia, who understands more than Atticus the injustices Tom Robinson and other Blacks live with daily, while also providing care and comfort to the Finch children. Yaegel T. Welch delivers a powerful performance as the quiet and egregiously attacked Robinson.

The movie version of “Mockingbird” was narrated by the adult Scout, looking back on a fateful summer. In Sorkin’s stage version, adults portray the kids on stage. Within that framework, Melanie Moore brings considerable passion and curiosity to the role of Scout, admirably supported by Justin Mark as Jem and by Steven Lee Johnson as Dill.

Doing well in other roles are David Christopher Wells as Sheriff Tate, David Manis as the often exasperated Judge Taylor, Travis Johns as the deferential (to Atticus) Cunningham and also as the quiet Boo Radley, Luke Smith as prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Liv Rooth as Dill’s mother and Greg Wood as Dr. Reynolds.

Arianna Gayle Stucki excels as the bitter, lonely and abused Mayella Ewing, fiery in her ignorance, and Joey Collins effectively brings on the disgust as the venal and loathsome Bob Ewell. There’s a very nice touch in the casting of Mary Badham – Scout in the unforgettable 1962 film version – appearing as the intolerant neighbor, Mrs. Dubose.

Bartlett Sher’s thoughtful direction is enhanced with a superior set designed by Miriam Buether, which is dominated by dull brown colors to accentuate the poverty of the town, further underscored by Jennifer Tipton’s carefully crafted lighting. Ann Roth’s costumes vary from Atticus’ comfortable suit to Tom’s workman attire to the "ladies’ wear" of the street gossips to the togs of the farmers. Scott Lehrer’s sound design is savvily interspersed around Adam Guettel’s original music, with its distinctive country flair.

Thanks to Sher and Sorkin, a new generation can experience this new version of Lee’s landmark tale with Sorkin’s 21st century rendition.