The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is having a busy 2023.
In mid-March, the renowned troupe embarked on a whirlwind European tour across five cities in eight days. When the musicians return, they’ll kick off the 2023/2024 season in more unfamiliar territory. Thanks to a community-centered expansion and renovation of its home at Powell Hall, SLSO will expand its presence across the region by performing alongside some of St. Louis’ most cherished artists in iconic local venues.
The collaborations promise to be a can’t-miss experience for concertgoers and performers alike.
“Audiences will experience the unique power of how music connects and inspires,” says SLSO president and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard. “They will hear the connections between different musical genres and how they influence and are influenced by classical music.”
Starting in September, SLSO will be in residence at Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis and the Touhill Performing Arts Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, which officially kicks off what Bernard describes as the group’s “nomad tour.” Other stops during the season include the J. Scheidegger Center at Lindenwood University as well as the Live at the Pulitzer series with the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and other concert series at locations throughout St. Louis.
While the venues will change, Bernard says that what will remain is the orchestra itself, performing a wide variety of music to welcome, engage and inspire the community. And during the 2023 season, the SLSO will be even more engaged with other local performing arts groups.
“We have always been a pioneer in community programs,” Bernard says. “This continues to inspire many of the partnerships we nurture with social agencies, health centers, historic landmarks, schools, universities, houses of worship, media outlets and cultural institutions throughout our region.”
SLSO’s upcoming collaborations combine artistic styles and formats, including a three-concert jazz series in January 2024 and a new work that incorporates music and visual arts, animation and dance with the Big Muddy Dance Company. The orchestra is also partnering with the Asian American Chamber of Commerce and the Chinese Education and Culture Center for a Lunar New Year concert.
The revitalized Powell Hall is expected to open in 2025, which coincides quite perfectly with the building’s 100th anniversary. Bernard says that the project will enhance community access to music, provide a more welcoming and comfortable experience and create a music center and education and learning center that will help build and deepen connections with music.
“We are preserving the historical character of Powell Hall and everything we love about its architecture and acoustics,” Bernard says. “All while creating a state-of-the-art music center for community, innovation and powerful experiences.”
Powell Hall remains open through the end of April and into early May 2023 with concerts and community events running through May 13. Until its much-anticipated reopening, audiences will be treated to truly magnificent musical experiences across the city.
“These collaborations showcase the vitality of St. Louis' artists and cultural institutions,” Bernard says. “It can generate attention and interest from people all over the country and around the world.”
Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-2500, slso.org