A New Coffee-Table Book Details How the St. Louis Cardinals Won the World Series in 1964

Over decades and decades of Major League Baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals organization has fielded any number of memorable teams, and in April, St. Louis’ Reedy Press released a handsome coffee-table book devoted to one of the most memorable.

Robert L. Tiemann with Ron Jacober wrote that book, “’64 Cardinals,” an 11-inch-square indexed hardcover totaling 154 pages and brimming with both black-and-white and color photos from 1964 and other years of that period.

Subtitled “A Team, a Season and a Showdown for the Ages,” it chronicles in exquisite detail the Redbirds’ nonpareil performance, both at and away from St. Louis’ venerable Sportsman’s Park.

That performance, of course, involved such legendary Cards as pitcher Bob Gibson and left fielder Lou Brock, among many more. It also led to the Redbirds’ pennant victory over the New York Mets – and the team’s eventual seven-game World Series triumph over the New York Yankees on Oct. 15.

Long before writing “’64 Cardinals,” both Tiemann, a baseball historian, and Jacober, a radio/TV sportscaster, counted themselves as devotees of the diamond, and they personally recall that team with fondness.

“I was a young fan and had no idea about the front-office intrigue and owner Gussie Busch’s role in all of that,” Jacober relates. “I suspect he knew very little about baseball, but he knew what failure looked like and tried to do something about it. But as a fan, I was just concerned about what happened on the field.”

Tiemann, for his part, speaks to the team’s innate bonhomie. “Despite the pressures and frustrations, these players really loved their jobs,” he states. “Almost all of them seemed to enjoy an easy camaraderie, they shared a great deal of mutual admiration, and many of them formed close lifelong friendships.”

Jacober reflects on a specific aspect of that bonhomie: “I was delighted to learn how a comment from all-star first baseman Bill White to a newspaper reporter, about how the Black players on the team were being treated, eventually resulted in the Cardinals [becoming] what White called the most-integrated team in baseball and helped them win in 1964.”

Otherwise, Jacober concludes on an ironic note, given his profession.

“There must have been ‘something in the water,’ as the old expression goes, because several members of the ’64 Cardinals had long and distinguished broadcasting careers,” he states. “Bill White, Mike Shannon, Tim McCarver, Dick Groat, Bob Uecker – all excelled behind the mic and in front of TV cameras. Even Bob Gibson and Lou Brock did some broadcasting.”

Reedy Press, P.O. Box 5131, St. Louis, 314-833-6600, reedypress.com

