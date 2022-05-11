8 Ways to Entertain Kids in the St. Louis Area This Summer

With summer just around the bend, parents and kiddos alike will no doubt be in search of fun things to experience while school’s out. For exciting activities, convenient daytrips and stimulating summer camps, consult this handy list for a primer on family-friendly entertainment throughout the coming season.
METRO AREA ACTIVITIES
Have only a few hours to spare? Check out these local activities for fun ways to fill any summer day.
Visit Grant’s Farm
When was the last time you took your kids out to this treasured attraction? Explore this 280-acre estate to get up close and personal with a variety of animals, from goats and horses to bison and even chinchillas. In 2022, the attraction will celebrate its 68th season with tons of memorable summer experiences, including private tours, a Clydesdale Close-Up Tour, animal encounters and more.
Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis, 314-843-1700, grantsfarm.com
Play at City Museum
Another family favorite, City Museum is a must-visit for children. While inside this once-abandoned warehouse, kids can let their imaginations run wild by climbing, sliding and riding throughout creative and engaging installations. There’s hardly a better way to spend the day. If you prefer more structure and context, opt for a walking tour with Maria Cassilly, the chief archivist and tours manager who’s worked at the museum since 2006. Tours just started this spring and are offered for an additional $7 plus tax on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Book your date and time at citymuseum.org/tours.
City Museum, 750 N. 16th St., St. Louis, 314-231-2489, citymuseum.org
Embark on a Doughnut Tour
Give in to your child’s sweet tooth – and maybe your own – by taking a tour of some of the metro area’s most popular doughnut shops. Donut Drive-In offers delicious sweet treats and plenty of charm in a retro building, and the artistic creations at Vincent Van Doughnut will have your youngsters asking for more. In Florissant, fans go wild for Old Town Donuts, a longstanding institution that’s open 24/7.
SUMMER CAMPS
Want something a bit more educational for your kids this summer? These institutions offer seasonal camps that teach, engage and inspire youngsters.
Center of Creative Arts
For more than 35 years, the Center of Creative Arts has enriched the lives of St. Louisans from every age and walk of life and continues to offer a wide variety of camps this summer. Camp courses cover everything from ballet and street art to fashion and culinary arts – ideal for burgeoning young artists ages 3 through 18. Camps start May 31 and run through Aug. 19 and are taught by professional artists and teachers – many of whom work as exhibiting artists or performers throughout the metro area.
COCA, 6880 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-725-6555, cocastl.org
Saint Louis University
Help your kids beat summer boredom by signing up for one or more of Saint Louis University’s camps or summer programs. SLU offers more than 60 programs for kids in pre-K through high school, including camps that cover fascinating subjects like medical and surgical procedures and coding introductions. Most camps begin in June, with varying durations lasting into August.
Saint Louis University, 1 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 1-800-758-3678, slu.edu
DAYTRIPS
Families looking to get out of the metro area and breathe fresh air need look no further than these three easy-to-make daytrips.
Alton, Illinois
Begin your Alton adventure with a visit to the National Great Rivers Museum, an interactive attraction that offers more than a dozen hands-on exhibits detailing the history and importance of the Mississippi River. Next, grab a lunch bite at one of the many local restaurants, such as The Brown Bag Bistro. Finally, finish your trip by checking out the downtown antique district – known as Arts & Antique Row – where treasures await for shoppers of every age. The best part? You can find this gem just across the river – only a 30-minute drive from Ladue.
Columbia, Missouri
Located about two hours west of Ladue, this college town is a fun place to spend a day with young ones. Start with a breakfast bite at old-school diner Ernie’s and a jaunt across the stunning University of Missouri campus. Then make your way to Rock Bridge Memorial State Park – home to the super cool Devil’s Icebox cavern – and finish the trip with a slice or two from the beloved Shakespeare’s Pizza.
Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, 300 S. Providence Road, Columbia, 573-874-2489, visitcolumbiamo.com
Sullivan, Missouri
Located just an hour southwest of Ladue, Meramec Caverns’ cave complex stretches past the height of a seven-story building, making it the largest commercial cave in the entire state, according to its website. Beat the heat by descending beneath the rolling hills, where it’s a brisk 60 degrees year-round, and enjoy guided walking tours of this natural marvel. Additionally, families can enjoy zip lining, panning for gold and floating on the Meramec River.
Meramec Caverns, 1135 Hwy. W, Sullivan, 573-468-2283, americascave.com