8 Water Parks Within a Day’s Drive of St. Louis

Whether you have a little one seeking a simple splash pad or a teen ready to tackle a wicked waterslide, or you personally could use some relaxation on a lazy river, both Missouri and Illinois positively brim with water parks designed to excite visitors of all ages.
METRO AREA ATTRACTIONS
Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center
Take a whirl on one of three waterslides, test your balance on a floating bridge or relax in a long, lazy river at Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center. Plus, kids should love the splash pad, zero-depth beach entrance, bug-themed playground and family-friendly whirlpool.
Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center, 403 Civic Park Drive, O’Fallon, 636-272-1626, ofallon.mo.us/alligators-creek-aquatic-center
Aquaport
Aquaport has waterslides aplenty – a trio of Flume Slides, a 50-foot Racer Slide and the Extreme Bowl, which sends riders down an enclosed tube before shooting them into a funnel-shaped bowl that drops them in the pool below. However, what makes Aquaport a standout is its FlowRider surfing simulator (which requires a signed waiver) for surfing, bodyboarding and wakeboarding right at the park.
Aquaport, 2344 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights, 314-738-2599, marylandheights.com/visitors/aquaport
Collinsville Aqua Park
Formerly known as Splash City, Collinsville Aqua Park has a plethora of possibilities. The park features seven slides, a lazy river, a leisure pool, the Aqua Climb Wall, a lap pool and the Monsoon Mountain – a 50-foot-tall “water castle of fun,” according to the park’s website. Kiddos can climb, slide and explore the castle while being doused with 500 gallons of water every five minutes. Talk about a splashing success!
Collinsville Aqua Park, 10 Gateway Drive, Collinsville, 618-346-4571, collinsvilleil.org/departments/aquapark
Hurricane Harbor
Whether you want to catch some waves without leaving the Midwest, take the kids to explore a shipwrecked pirate ship or experience an adrenaline rush on one of the rad rides, Hurricane at Six Flags St. Louis has exciting experiences for everyone. Thrill-seekers can embark on the Tornado, which starts seven stories high and shoots a four-person raft into a 132-foot tunnel, or the Typhoon Twister, which spins riders on a four-person raft before propelling them into an enclosed five-story drop.
Hurricane Harbor, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka, 636-938-5300, sixflags.com/stlouis
Raging Rivers Water Park
At Raging Rivers, tots should enjoy every bit of Itty Bitty Surf City and Treehouse, while teens can take on the Swirlpool, Shark Slide, Cascade Body Flumes and wave pool. And this summer, a new attraction dubbed the Mississippi Monster is set to open as the park’s most thrilling ride, according to the website.
Raging Rivers Water Park, 100 Palisades Pkwy., Grafton, 618-786-2345, ragingrivers.com
ROAD TRIP READY
Splash Country Waterpark
Splash Country Waterpark at Grand Country Resort in Branson is an opulent option for families looking to spend more than a day away from home. Splash Country has both indoor and outdoor water park options featuring nine water-filled attractions, including a three-story treehouse, multiple slides, a lazy river and a hot tub. The resort also has go-karts, laser tag, mini golf and more fun activities for an exciting retreat.
Splash Country Waterpark, 1945 W. 76 Country Blvd., Branson, 1-888-505-4094, grandcountry.com
Oceans of Fun
Connected to the Worlds of Fun theme park, Oceans of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri, has a footprint of more than 60 acres that’s packed with plenty of fun for the whole family. Enjoy extreme waterslides like the record-breaking Riptide Raceway, which happens to be the largest mat-racing waterslide in the world, according to the park’s website. There’s also the Constrictor, which features double tubes that spiral into an enclosed slide with four 360-degree turns, or vie with your kids in the floating log challenge in Coconut Cove before kicking back in the Caribbean Cooler lazy river.
Oceans of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave., Kansas City, Missouri, 816-454-4545, worldsoffun.com/oceans-of-fun
White Water
Silver Dollar City’s White Water in Branson is waiting to wow your family all day and even after dark. The smallest swimmers can enjoy Coconut Cove and Splashaway Cay, while your older bunch can take on the Kalani Towers Drop Slides – a pair of 75-foot, free fall slides – or KaPau Plummet, which “features two dueling 245-foot slides, each launching riders from a drop-floor into a 70-degree plunge, exceeding the thrills of any water ride ever built at White Water,” according to the park’s website.
White Water, 3505 W. 76 Country Blvd., Branson, 417-336-7100, silverdollarcity.com/white-water