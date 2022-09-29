8 new hobbies to try in the St. Louis area

The kids are back in school, but that doesn’t mean learning is left to only the little ones. If you’re inspired to develop a new skill, discover a new craft or challenge yourself, consider this your metro area guide to learning a new hobby.

Pottery

Sit down at the potter’s wheel and mold everyday household items into something most precious. Mold a mug for your tea, shape a ceramic stein or coffee scoop and canister, or build your own dinnerware. Book a class at Sunset Hills’ Laumeier Sculpture Park or south St. Louis’ South Broadway Art Project, and see how long you can resist re-creating the pottery-making scene from “Ghost.”

Glassblowing

Set a different kind of fire when you try your skills at the kiln in a glass art studio. Feel powerful as you liquefy glass inside the ultrahot furnaces at the Delmar Loop’s Third Degree Glass Factory, where workshops guide you on modern techniques for this ancient craft.

Gardening

As any avid gardener will tell you, your work doesn’t end when the seasons turn cold. Now’s the time to strengthen your green thumb, especially ahead of the following spring. The Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood will teach you the importance of sustainability and conservation and even offer you the opportunity to become a master gardener.

Flower arranging

If growing things is still too challenging for you, but you adore exquisite arrangements, make your own with floral planning classes offered at Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood, or book a workshop with Bloomin’ Buckets in Warson Woods.

Painting

Envision yourself sitting in front of a canvas, paintbrush in one hand and wine in the other? Wonder what masterpiece you’ll create? Many events-based businesses in the Lou offer you the opportunity to find out, including Artherapy Studios, Painting With a Twist and Pinot’s Palette. For more serious students, enroll in classes at the St. Louis Artists’ Guild. And if you've got a passion for watercolor, join a class offered by the Saint Louis Watercolor Society.

Photography

If you’ve always had an eye for framing a shot or even if you simply want to capture those stunning photographs you see all over social media, numerous groups and local photographers are at the ready to guide you, including The Photo Pros and the St. Louis Photography Group.

Woodworking

Ever envied the craftsmanship of a singular, sturdy rocking chair or wished you could build your own bookcases? Channel your inner carpenter with woodworking classes from the St. Louis Woodworkers Guild or at University City’s Craft Alliance.

Dealer’s choice

Sample a variety of activities on the Delmar Loop, where Craft Alliance and MADE Makerspace offer a bevy of classes in manifold subjects, such as blacksmithing, screenprinting, laser cutting, sewing and so much more. The Studio at Bowood Farms in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood provides workshops on planting succulents, making your own beauty products and tackling various art projects. The nonprofit Perennial will teach you a new talent using upcycled materials, supporting a sustainable lifestyle.