7 Ways to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in the St. Louis Metro Area

June not only ushers in summer; it’s the month the U.S. nationally recognizes LGBTQ+ Pride. Colorful celebrations and inclusive events abound in St. Louis and the municipalities surrounding it, each shining a spotlight on the diverse and vibrant LGBTQ+ community. Bringing awareness and support to a historically marginalized group, these local happenings celebrate Pride this month and all year long.

Experience the Missouri Historical Society’s Gateway to Pride programming.

Multiple dates

Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, mohistory.org

The Missouri Historical Society, which runs the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis’ Forest Park, is kicking off its Gateway to Pride programming at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, with Storytelling in the Museum: Pride Stories, a program recommended for kids ages 2 through 6.

“Storytelling programs at the Missouri History Museum engage our youngest visitors and their families with songs, movement, traditional and contemporary storybooks and local history,” the society’s website states. “All story times are led by a dedicated educator who makes the activity interactive, and we take special care to choose books that present a variety of experiences and people our young guests can see themselves in.”

For details on other Missouri Historical Society events, visit mohistory.org/events. To learn about its Gateway to Pride initiative, visit mohistory.org/collecting-initiatives/gateway-to-pride.

Attend Soulard Pride, sponsored by Soulard Bastille, Prism and Krew of Vices & Virtues.

June 11 at 12 p.m.

1027 Russell Blvd., St. Louis, kreweofvicesvirtues.com/soulard-pride

Soulard Pride begins with its annual golf cart parade, starting at noon at BooCoo and finishing at Soulard Bastille. Participating bars, found along the parade route, will welcome Soulard Pride guests with a themed drink and color-matching beaded necklaces. Limited-edition T-shirts are available to purchase at this free community event.

Watch a world premiere of “Harvey Milk” at the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, and join Left Bank Books’ reading club to discuss “Harvey Milk: His Lives and Death.”

“Harvey Milk”

June 11 to 25

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road, St. Louis, opera-stl.org

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis portrays the true story of one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States: Harvey Milk, who led an inclusivity movement during the tumultuous 1970s. Though his life had a tragic end, Milk’s legacy endures today. Tickets for this “world premiere of the new performing edition” can be purchased at opera-stl.org/whats-on/harvey-milk.

Read the Resistance Book Club: Harvey Milk

June 22 at 7 p.m.

Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, 314-367-6731, left-bank.com

Join Left Bank Books’ Read the Resistance reading group online to discuss “Harvey Milk: His Lives and Death” by Lillian Faderman. The book club meets monthly online and requires registration for all participants. The biography is available for a discounted reading group rate at the Central West End independent bookstore. RSVP here for this month’s meeting. In addition, Left Bank Books hosts gay men and lesbian reading groups.

Attend the Pride St. Charles 2022 Festival at Family Arena.

June 18 from noon to 8 p.m.

Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, pridestcharles.org

The nonprofit organization Pride St. Charles is bringing back its annual Pride festival, as well as fun and educational events that raise awareness of and support for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies in St. Charles County, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Pride St. Charles’ website, the family-friendly festival offers a Youth Village area for children, where they can learn and create, and sensory-friendly zones with low lighting, no scents or overwhelming sounds, complimentary ear plugs and plenty of seating. The event is free to attend, but donations are appreciated.

Attend PrideFest 2022 in downtown St. Louis.

June 25 and 26

Downtown St. Louis, on Tucker Boulevard between Market and Olive Streets, pridestl.org

PrideFest returns to downtown St. Louis after also taking a two-year break due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The theme of this previously annual celebration hosted by PrideSTL invites all to come “Together Again.” Attendees of the metro area’s largest, free LGBTQ+ festival can look forward to nationally known entertainment, vendor booths including food and drink, and a grand parade presented by McDonald’s, according to PrideSTL’s website. Visit pridestl.org/pridefest2022 for a full lineup of this year’s entertainers.

Mark your calendars for Alton Pride Festival in September.

Sept. 10 from noon to 10 p.m.

The first Alton Pride Festival arrives this September in the Illinois town that lies less than 45 minutes from St. Louis. The charitable organization focuses on education about and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly concerning individuals within this community who are homeless or face mental health issues, as well as youths and persons of color, according to its website.

Keep the celebration going at Tower Grove Pride festival.

Sept. 24 and 25

Sons of Rest Pavilion, Tower Grove Park, St. Louis, towergrovepride.com

One of the largest festivals in St. Louis, Tower Grove Pride returns with a weekend-long celebration in the southeast section of Tower Grove Park, marking the end of “Pride Summer” in St. Louis, according to an e-mail correspondence. Festivalgoers can enjoy entertainment by drag and musical performers, nosh on food from local eateries and chefs, and peruse hundreds of booths. Tower Grove Pride organizers hope to welcome cooler weather with the event’s new late September date, so mark your calendars and keep an eye on updates at towergrovepride.com.

