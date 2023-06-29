This Fourth of July, we’ve rounded up five epic spots to take family and friends – or yourself – to check out fireworks displays around St. Louis. Whether you’ve claimed a secret spot downtown among the annual fairgoers or you’re planning to spread out a picnic blanket by the river in St. Charles, one thing’s for sure: St. Louis pulls out all the stops for America’s big day.

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags

What’s more American than celebrating the Fourth in the middle of a theme park? From July 1 to 4, visit Six Flags St. Louis for a Fourth of July celebration unlike any other. By day, take a ride on Mr. Freeze – which hits top speeds of 70 mph – or try out a classic like the Screamin’ Eagle. By night, stay until 9:05 to watch the brilliant fireworks show light up the park.

Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka, sixflags.com/stlouis/events

Fair St. Louis

This year marks 42 years of celebrating the Fourth of July along the St. Louis riverfront, where the Gateway Arch perfectly frames a sparkling fireworks display. The event is produced by St. Louisans, for St. Louisans, and in the spirit of the city, its organizers have always done it big – we’ve seen the likes of Elton John, Dolly Parton and hometown hero Nelly all hit the stage. This year, get there early for a parade in the morning and stay for fireworks over the water in the evening. Be sure to check the fair’s website for entertainer announcements.

Fair Saint Louis, Downtown St. Louis, fairsaintlouis.org

Heritage & Freedom Fest

In O’Fallon, Missouri, Heritage & Freedom Fest organizers really know how to put on a show – and that includes a weekend of carnival rides, food, drink and games; a country music night; an early-morning parade on July 4; free concerts, plus makers and merchandise vendors; and a huge fireworks display to top it all off. The fest runs from July 1 to 4, with fireworks at 10:15 p.m. on July 3 and 9:30 p.m. on July 4. You can even bring a lawn chair or blanket to this one. The fest is free to attend, but you must purchase a wristband to ride carnival rides.

Heritage & Freedom Fest, 900 TR Hughes Blvd., O’Fallon, heritageandfreedomfest.com

JB Blast

Who says you can’t enjoy fireworks on both June 30 and on the Fourth of July? Head to the Jefferson Barracks Park Amphitheater at the edge of the river in South County to attend south St. Louis’ biggest Fourth of July celebration. From 5 to 7 p.m., you’ll listen to live music while grabbing dinner from a selection of food trucks, eventually kicking back to watch the sky light up around 9:15 p.m. This is a family-friendly event; admission and parking are free, and blankets, picnic baskets and coolers are all permitted.

Jefferson Barracks Park Amphitheater, 533 Bagby Road, St. Louis, stlouiscountymo.gov

St. Charles Riverfest

Admission is free to the St. Charles Riverfest, taking place from July 2 to July 4 this year. The three-day celebration features live music, a colorful carnival, food, drink and craft vendors and – of course – a ton of fireworks sparkling and booming above the river. Plan to arrive anytime between noon and 10 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, July 4, and get there before 9:20 p.m. to find a spot for the fireworks display on Tuesday.

St. Charle Riverfest, 222 S. Riverside Drive, St. Charles, discoverstcharles.com/event