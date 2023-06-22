Why let the tourists have all the fun? Although many hotels reserve pool access for guests booking a night, these three offer day passes or memberships – so whether you’re planning a five-star staycation or looking to come back and cool off throughout the season, there’s a perfectly luxurious option for you.
The Last Hotel STL
If enjoying the amenities of this boutique hotel isn’t already elevated enough, The Last Hotel takes their pool to new heights – literally – at The Last Rooftop. The rooftop pool offers a bird’s-eye view of the city skyline that’s hard to beat. Relax in a poolside daybed and enjoy snacks and cocktails from the rooftop bar before taking a dip in the shallow wading pool to cool off. To finish off the day, grab a bite at the Ultima Cucina Italian steakhouse for fresh cut steaks, homemade pastas, wood-fired pizza and more. Rather than a membership model, The Last Hotel offers day passes exclusively through resortpass.com. Priced at $65 per adult (available only to those ages 21 and older), a day pass includes access to the rooftop pool; poolside food and drink service from the bar, including one complimentary welcome beverage; and complimentary Wi-Fi.
People are also reading…
The Last Hotel STL, 1501 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-390-2500, thelasthotelstl.com
The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta
Launched this year, Chase Park Plaza’s first-ever membership program– the Royal Chase Club – offers an escape you can return to all season long. The Mediterranean-style pool is surrounded by fountains and stone-carved porticoes, high-end loungers, a dining terrace, shaded seating areas and an outdoor fireplace to keep you cozy once the sun goes down – and heated waters ensure you can enjoy this oasis whatever the weather. Silver, Diamond and Platinum membership tiers (priced at $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000 respectively) all include complimentary parking (Diamond and Platinum with valet), a discount on guest rooms at The Chase and credits to use for food and beverages at the hotel’s two restaurants: the Chase Club Patio and the Preston. Diamond and Platinum memberships grant access to the Sante Gym and a two-night staycation at The Chase. In addition, Platinum members earn a four night stay at any Royal Sonesta location.
The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis, 212 N. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-633-3000, sonesta.com
Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton
Le Méridien, a Marriott hotel located minutes from Forest Park, invites you to “chase endless summer” with a season pass to its Au Soleil heated rooftop pool. The rooftop is the hub for all things summer fun, featuring rooftop happy hours and wine-sipping events as well as an extensive menu of cocktails and a curated rosé list, coffee drinks, juices, snacks and other light fare from Café La Vie. Both memberships and day passes are available. Season memberships, valid through Sept. 30, are priced at $700 per person or $1,300 for two, including one free child age 2 or younger per paid pass. Each pass includes parking, gym access and a Le Méridien pool bag, towel and water bottle. A day pass includes access to the rooftop and pool, poolside food and drink service and complimentary Wi-Fi. Upgrade to a private daybed to get day passes for up to five people and all the included amenities plus premium comfort daybed seating and two chairs.
Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton, 7730 Bonhomme Ave., St. Louis, 314-863-0400, marriott.com