The St. Louis comedy scene is thriving. Between homegrown talent and nationally touring comedians, locals looking for a laugh have no shortage of options thanks to popular venues found throughout the city that host hilarious performers every week. Check out three of the top comedy clubs in the city – and see who’s making onstage appearances through the rest of the summer.
FUNNY BONE COMEDY CLUB ST. LOUIS
For more than 35 years, Funny Bone Comedy Club has hosted some of the top comics in the country right here in St. Louis. This mainstay has stuck around for a reason: The crew behind the curtain books talented national and local acts. Plus, the club offers opportunities for amateurs to test out their material thanks to regular open mic nights held every Tuesday and Sunday night. With two locations (Westport and St. Charles), locals can treat themselves to a night out no matter where they live in the metro area.
Notable names hitting the Westport stage later this summer and fall include Robert Baril (July 27 to 30), Ryan Sickler (Aug. 4 and 5), Bob Biggerstaff (Aug. 10 to 13), Nick Griffin (Aug. 24 to 27), Vik Pandya (Sept. 1 to 3), Dan St. James (Sept. 14 to 17), Billy D. Washington (Oct. 5 to 8) and Craig Conant (Oct. 12 to 15). Meanwhile, in St. Charles, visitors can see performers such as Ryan Stout (July 2 to 30), Carlos Mencia (Aug. 3 to 5), Jon Reep (Aug. 10 to 13), Larry Reeb (Aug. 24 to 27), Max Pryce (Aug. 31 to Sept. 3), Christian McCartney (Sept. 7) and more.
Funny Bone Comedy Club, multiple locations, stlouisfunnybone.com
HELIUM COMEDY CLUB
Helium Comedy Club touts some stellar acts. Located in Richmond Heights, the popular comedy venue puts on star-powered shows throughout the week. Performances typically last a little under two hours and include an opener, feature and headliner with national entertainment credits.
This season, don’t miss popular performers like Sammy Obeid (July 26), Bill Bellamy (July 27 to 29), Logan Guntzelman (July 28 and 29), Tommy Davidson (Aug. 4 to 6), Shaun Murphy (Aug. 4 and 5), Tommy Davidson (Aug. 4 to 6) of “In Living Color” fame, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Melissa Villaseñor (Aug. 10 to 12), actor and standup Garrick Bernard (Aug. 11 to 12), comedian Paul Elia (Aug. 23), actor Luenell (Aug. 25 and 26) and comedian Pete Holmes (Sept. 7 to 9).
Helium Comedy Club, 1151 St. Louis Galleria St., St. Louis, 314-727-1260, st-louis.heliumcomedy.com
THE IMPROV SHOP
The Improv Shop offers impromptu laughs every week. Here, improvisation comedians take their talents to the stage to perform a variety of shows that range from traditional to more experimental. For example, the Cagematch – held every Friday at 10 p.m. – features two teams competing for laughs in a long-form improv battle settled by the audience. On the opposite end of the entertainment spectrum is an improvised musical – made up entirely on the spot thanks to audience suggestions – that’s sure to have everyone laughing from start to finish.
Other popular shows include Visionaries, a surreal showcase of performance art; the experimental So Fake, which features three local improv teams on the side stage; and House Team Night, which includes teams performing a variety of long-form improv styles. Shows take place every Thursday through Saturday, with performances beginning at 7 p.m. and running through 11:30 p.m.
The Improv Shop, 3960 Chouteau Ave., St. Louis, 314-652-2200, theimprovshop.com