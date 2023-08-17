It might still be summer, but the new theatre season beginning around Labor Day is almost upon us. Here’s a first look at some of the professional theater productions playing on local stages as the weather begins to cool.
- The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis opens its 2023-24 season Sept. 5 with the Tony Award-winning drama, “The Lehman Trilogy,” described as “an epic tale of one family’s passionate pursuit of the American Dream and the piercing cost of greed, excess and unbridled power.” The play will run through Sept. 24, to be followed on Oct. 3-22 with Kelvin Roston Jr.’s one-man show, “Twisted Melodies,” based on the life of soul music great Donny Hathaway.
- The 2023-24 Broadway season at The Fabulous Fox Theatre is Oct. 10-22, when the musical version of Tim Burton’s 1988 movie sensation, “Beetlejuice,” hits The Fox stage with a touring company. The wonderful musical “Come From Away” returns Nov. 3-5. Then, from Nov. 14-26, The Fox will host “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical,” described as “the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”
- An impromptu recording session between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins at the Sun Records studio in Memphis became the subject of a Broadway musical titled “Million Dollar Quartet.” That show ends Stages St. Louis’ 2023 season, running Sept. 8-Oct. 8 at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
- Stray Dog Theatre’s 20th anniversary season continues with the group’s presentation of “Saturday Night Fever,” based on the hit movie from the ’70s with music by The Bee Gees. “Godspell” will run Oct. 5-28 at the Tower Grove Abbey.
- The eighth annual Tennessee Williams St. Louis Festival, running Sept. 7-17, will feature a production of Williams’ Gothic drama, “Suddenly, Last Summer” at COCA’s Berges Theatre in University City. In addition, “Something Spoken,” which originally was produced as a curtain-raiser for “Suddenly, Last Summer” in 1957, will be performed at the home of University City mayor Terry Crow, and “University City Years” is a focus of this year’s festival.
- The Midnight Company concludes its 26th season with a performance of James Goldman’s classic drama, “The Lion in Winter,” about England’s King Henry II and his imprisoned wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, at Christmas in 1183. The show runs Oct. 5-21 at the .ZACK Theatre in Grand Center. The Midnight Company will also present a new cabaret theater production, “Professor Sunshine’s Traveling Post-Apocalyptic Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival” at the Blue Strawberry venue on Sept. 20 and 23.
- St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, which concludes its free touring production of “The Merry Wives of Windsor” to local parks on Aug. 27, will follow that up Sept. 14-16 with its free, original presentation, “Shakespeare in the Streets: Soccer in St. Louis.” The show will be held on Olive Street near 22nd Street, overlooking CITYPARK, home of the area’s new St. Louis City SC soccer team.
- St. Louis Actors’ Studio unveils its 16th season with Liza Birkenmeier’s play, “Dr. Ride’s American Beach House,” from Oct. 6-22. It’s a drama about a group of women watching life pass them by on the eve of Dr. Sally Ride’s historic space flight and will be performed at the Gaslight Theater in the Central West End.
- New Jewish Theatre’s artistic director Rebekah Scallet directs the company’s new production of “The Immigrant,” about a Russian Jewish immigrant settling in Texas in the early 20th century. The drama runs Oct. 12-29 at the JCCA’s Wool Studio Theatre.
- The independence and courage of seven women during World War II is the theme of “Wrens,” which Prism Theatre will present Sept. 15-24 at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre.
- Albion Theatre closes its 2023 season with a production of Anthony Horowitz’s only full-length play, “Mindgame,” about a paperback crime writer’s attempt to interview a serial killer in an asylum for the criminally insane. Artistic director Robert Ashton will direct the mystery at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre Oct. 20-Nov. 5.
- SATE’s “Season Re-Told” continues Aug. 16-Sept. 2 with its production of “This Palpable Gross Play: A Kind of Midsummer Night’s Dream,” adapted by company co-producer Ellie Schwetye and directed by Lucy Cashion.
- The 112th season of the West End Players Guild runs Sept. 29-Oct. 8 with “An Evening of One-Acts.”