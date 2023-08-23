Musical: “Ragtime”

Company: Union Avenue Opera

Venue: Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd., St. Louis

Dates: August 25, 26

Tickets: $35 to $55; visit unionavenueopera.org or call 314-361-2881

Story: At the turn of the 20th century, Mother lives comfortably in her suburban New Rochelle, New York home with her businessman husband, Father, their son, Mother’s younger brother and Grandfather. Mother’s search for a more meaningful life is beyond the understanding of Father, who fancies himself an adventurer. Regardless, Mother finds her life intersecting with two other people.

One of those individuals is Coalhouse Walker Jr., an educated Black man and musician who is in love with Sarah, a poor young Black woman. The other is Tateh, a Jewish immigrant who is aboard a ship bound for America which passes another one carrying Father on a historic voyage en route to the North Pole.

Once the widowed Tateh and his young daughter arrive in New York City, they find survival exceedingly difficult, and he struggles to eke out an existence for them in the ‘land of opportunity.’ Meanwhile, Coalhouse makes a good living as a pianist performing the syncopated new music called ‘ragtime’ which he discovered while in St. Louis, where ragtime composer Scott Joplin lived.

One day, Mother is horrified to come across a newborn baby in her garden. She learns that the infant whom she saves is the son of Sarah. Mother then finds Sarah and welcomes the desperate young woman and her child into Mother’s home. When Coalhouse learns where Sarah is living, he tries to win her back, but she refuses.

Subsequently, Coalhouse tells Mother that he would like to visit every Sunday, driving up from Harlem to New Rochelle in his new car, in the hope that Sarah eventually will see him, and Mother agrees. Upon Father’s return from his voyage, he is annoyed to learn that a young Black woman and her illegitimate child are living in his house, and that Coalhouse has been making weekly visits there.

When a group of bigots from a nearby firehouse threaten Coalhouse and vandalize his car, Coalhouse seeks legal action. Sarah seeks the help of the visiting Vice President but is killed when she is mistaken for an assassin. Angered and aggrieved, Coalhouse vows revenge and leads a group of supporters in his quest. One of those in his camp is Younger Brother, who convinces Coalhouse that his expertise in explosives can be used to Coalhouse’s advantage.

Meanwhile, Tateh’s simple gift to his daughter of a book with ‘moving pictures’ gives him an entrepreneurial idea. He also runs into Mother again by accident (they had met months before), and they rekindle their friendship.

America is changing, but not everyone is happy with the progress being sought by immigrants and those who have long been subjugated. It is the era of ragtime, but not all of society is embracing the new culture and the new Americans.

Highlights: Stage director Shaun Patrick Tubbs and conductor Scott Schoonover join forces for Union Avenue Opera’s majestic, brilliant and towering production of the 1998 Broadway musical classic, “Ragtime,” the awe-inspiring conclusion to UAO’s 2023 season.

Other info: “Ragtime,” which features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and book by Terrence McNally, is based on the novel of the same name by E.L. Doctorow. It’s an epic musical, with a stirring, resounding musical score and intelligent, incisive lyrics which spans nearly two acts and nearly three hours.

It weaves three distinct but parallel storylines for its trio of major characters, namely Mother, Coalhouse and Tateh. Union Avenue’s production is brilliant in all aspects, from the towering, imposing set designed by Patrick Huber which encompasses the majestic altar at Union Avenue Christian Church, to the steady, spectacular and engrossing choreography created for this production by Leah Tubbs.

Teresa Doggett’s costumes fully embrace the early 19th century setting, from the regal attire of the upper class to the tattered togs of the immigrants to Coalhouse’s showmanship splendor. Huber adds the precise, pinpoint lighting design to accentuate key moments, and properties manager Rachel St. Pierre adorns Huber’s set with a meticulous touch for the era.

Director Shaun Patrick Tubbs moves the presentation along at a measured pace which embraces the nuances of the book and allows for polished performances that find the beauty in Ahrens’ sophisticated lyrics. Likewise, UAO artistic director Scott Schoonover conducts a robust, exhilarating reading of Flaherty’s intoxicating score from the Union Avenue Opera orchestra.

Debby Lennon is wondrous in the role of Mother, delivering the pivotal character’s longings and laments with her stylish and compelling signature soprano voice. Nyghel J. Bird is magnificent in capturing the elegance, intelligence and dignity of Coalhouse, who resorts to violence in the aftermath of torture and tragedy at the hands of venal men intent on keeping power in society by any means.

Marc Schapman affectingly conveys the warmth, optimism and strong work and family ethics of Tateh whose resiliency triumphs over myriad adversities in the New World. James Stevens utilizes his strong operatic voice as the soul-searching Younger Brother, and Jazmine Olwalia is subtly touching as Sarah, who firmly holds out for the dignity she deserves, even in the face of danger.

Chuck Lavazzi is convincing as the educated yet bigoted Grandfather, and Philip Touchette does very well as the contemptuous Willie Conklin, leader of the murderous firehouse gang. Gavin Nobbe and Nora Sprowls make their UAO debuts as Edgar and the Little Girl, respectively, and Erik J. McConell excels as the rigidly focused Father.

McNally intersperses wonderful moments in sundry scenes with real, historical figures such as Booker T. Washington (Miles Brenton), Harry Houdini (Joel Rogier), J.P. Morgan (Cole Gutmann), Henry Ford (Anthony Heinemann), Emma Goldman (Liya Khaimova), Evelyn Nesbit (Gina Malone) and Admiral Peary (Benjamin Worley), all of whom enhance the show’s epic structure and vision through their players’ performances.

The exemplary ensemble, which handsomely fills the arching set with myriad moments of song, dance and gatherings, includes Jaron Bentley, Sharifa Black, Mark Brooks, Raven Brooks, DeAnte Bryant, Maya Bryant, Eric Curry, Kelly Daniel-Decker, Rose Fischer, Brett Hanna, Ja’Quis Hardin, Melissa Sharon Harris, Rebecca Hatlelid, Merry Keller, Da’Mar Levi, Caleb D. Long, Nadia Maddex, Caitlin Mickey, Javi Ojeda, Jeff Shelton, Stephanie Tennill, Jennifer Theby-Quinn and Zion Thomas.

Two minor quibbles about an otherwise exemplary presentation: One is that several of the players’ voices are too small to reach some audience members in the back of the church. Thankfully, Touchette’s supertitles rectify that annoyance. The other is that, unfortunately, there are just two performances in this stellar, exquisite rendition of “Ragtime” for audiences to appreciate. Get your tickets now.