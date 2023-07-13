Looking for a fun way to spend your summer evenings? We’ve researched the best places to catch an outdoor movie throughout July and August. The best part? They’re free – meaning all you need to bring is your lawn chair, a cool beverage and your family and friends to enjoy film favorites all summer long.
Art Hill Film Series
For an unforgettable outdoor movie experience this summer, check out the Art Hill Film Series on the sprawling lawn of Saint Louis Art Museum’s iconic Art Hill. The 2023 film series is a free, non-ticketed event hosted on three Fridays throughout the month of July: July 14, July 21 and July 28. Starting at 6 p.m., stop by before the movie starts to enjoy live music, food trucks and a SLAM events bar. Film screenings start at 9 p.m. and the lineup is full of crowd-pleasers you won’t want to miss: “Top Gun: Maverick” on July 14, “Akeelah and the Bee” on July 21 and “School of Rock” on July 28. Check out the Art Hill Film Series website for information on what to bring, parking and transportation and movie accessibility.
People are also reading…
Saint Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis, 314-721-0072, slam.org/art-hill-film-series
Lake Saint Louis Movies in the Park
Grab your lawn chairs and blankets for a special showing of the family-favorite movie “Beethoven” at the Boulevard Park Amphitheater. The film, hosted on Friday, July 14, begins at dusk and is completely free to the public. A map of the park, including rainout information, can be found on the Lake Saint Louis website.
Lake Saint Louis Boulevard Park Amphitheater, 2550 Lake St. Louis Blvd., Lake St. Louis, 636-561-4620, lakesaintlouis.com
Westport Plaza Movie Nights by the Lake
Join family and friends on the second Friday of July this summer for Movie Nights by the Lake at Westport Plaza. This month’s film will be “Sing 2,” held on Friday, July 21 around dusk at 8 p.m. on the southwest patio by World Wide Technology. Best of all, all Maryland Heights movie nights are free – so all you need to bring is a blanket, lawn chair and loved ones!
Westport Plaza, 111 W. Port Plaza Drive, St. Louis, 314-291-6550, westportstl.com/event/movie-nights-by-the-lake
Prairie Farms Movie Nights at Ballpark Village
On select Wednesdays all summer long, Prairie Farms will host free outdoor movie nights in Ballpark Village. “Super Pets” will play on July 5, “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” on July 26 and “The Bad Guys” on August 9. Starting at 6 p.m., families can enjoy face painting, balloon art, yard games, character appearances and more before the movie begins at dusk.
Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-797-7530, stlballparkvillage.com
Movies on the Plaza at Maryland Plaza
Take a date (or your friends) and enjoy an outdoor movie night at Maryland Plaza. The highly acclaimed, witty mystery “Knives Out” will be shown on Wednesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m., and the action-packed “Top Gun: Maverick” will be shown on Wednesday, August 23. The event is free and open to the public, and dinner seating, takeout and drinks are available at Edera Italian Eatery nearby.
Maryland Plaza Fountain, marylandplaza.com/events
Lawn Chair Movie Night at City Park
On the third Friday of every month, the city of Union will host movie nights at City Park starting at dusk. Every movie is completely free and family-friendly – so you don’t have to worry about hiring a babysitter – and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, food and coolers. The movie lineup promises fun for the whole family, with favorites like “Minions: The Rise of Gru” on July 21, “The Bad Guys” on August 18 and “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” on September 15.
Union City Park, 500 W. Park Ave., Union, unionmissouri.gov