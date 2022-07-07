2 St. Louis Area Ceramists Team to Seek Order Amid Chaos in New Clayton Exhibition

“Collected Fragments,” the title of a new tandem exhibition open to the public at the St. Louis Artists’ Guild, should prompt a smile – however pained.

The exhibition, which opened Saturday, July 1, comes from ceramists Victoria Miener and Catherine Morgan and runs till Aug. 6. The two artists briefly share with Ladue News insights into their individual works in specific to the exhibition and in general.

“In a world where we are inundated with data and information, we can often become numb to the problems of others or the issues of the world and our ability to make a difference,” Miener relates. “The true beauty of art is that it allows us to engage regardless of our problems or differences and share in an experience where we can express ourselves and appreciate and learn from one another.

“As an artist, I like to think that my art brings people together not because they all see the same thing, but because we all see, feel and experience something different.

“Growing up with a sensory processing disorder, art transformed my life and brought about a sense of order and purpose. Finding art ceramics unlocked my ability to engage all my senses and share my experiences in an intentional and freeing way. My work incorporates many textures and natural elements inspired by my life experiences and travels. By sharing a little piece of myself in this exhibit, I hope it will connect you with your senses and spur discussions that help us learn more about each other.”

Miener’s co-artist in “Collected Fragments” likewise reflects intriguingly.

“Art serves as a vessel for feelings of happiness, sorrow or chaos,” Morgan states. “Emotions are cleansing for the mind, and art is an excellent tool for this process. In this way, art unifies us through serving as a method of escape.

“In my work, I seek to inform the viewer of the importance of amphibians. Due to their permeable skin, they are exceptional environmental indicators. Seeing a frog instills joy in some, and fear in others; I work to bring a humanizing element to these animals and help the viewer understand the role they play in our ecosystem.

“I focus on small details and naturalistic forms, and I’m inspired by quiet moments such as in a rippling creek; I am drawn to details which are unnoticed until one looks closely, such as miniscule fossils or the creatures that hide just below the water’s surface. We are unified by the fact that we all live on the same planet and, in this way, are unified by the importance of the balance in our ecosystem. My work serves as a reminder of this and, in this way, seeks to aid in keeping us collected.”

St. Louis Artists’ Guild, 12 N. Jackson Ave., Clayton, 314-727-6266, stlouisartistsguild.org