2 Children’s Books to Inspire Young Gardeners

April showers have brought May flowers, and Ready Readers invites you to look beyond the blooms to discover a world of wondrous life above and below the soil. These featured books may entice young and old alike to become garden enthusiasts.
“In a Garden” by writer Tim McCanna and illustrator Aimée Sicuro explores the flora and fauna of garden life over the course of a year. McCanna’s short rhyming stanzas convey the changes seen across the seasons. Sicuro’s watercolor art adds dimension to the story by depicting not only the insects, birds, flowers and vegetables mentioned in the text but also the humans who regularly enjoy the community garden.
As readers follow the horticultural life cycles poetically described, Sicuro offers another evolution under way: A pregnant mother, experiencing the changing garden with her first child, eventually brings a newborn to share the magic. More than 15 types of insects are mentioned by name, along with almost a dozen types of flowers and vegetables seen growing, making “In a Garden” a lovely introduction to the wonders of nature.
Children who enjoy digging in dirt and studying small creatures might also like “Over in the Garden” by teacher-turned-children’s-writer Jennifer Ward and illustrator Kenneth J. Spengler. Ward has published more than 25 books, many of which are insightful and engaging nonfiction titles for children.
“Over in the Garden,” like many of Ward’s works, combines science, nature, math and literacy to engage young readers in enjoyable learning. This captivating counting book features brightly colored and detailed images by Spengler, who provides readers with a closeup view of insects rendered in opaque watercolor gouache. Using the rhythm, rhyme scheme and repetition of the traditional children’s song “Over in the Meadow,” Ward and Spengler have created a book that may have even the most squeamish children asking to explore insects.
Visit readyreaders.org to learn more about the Ready Readers Storytime Program and to join in bringing a lifetime of literacy, learning and love to our community’s most vulnerable children.