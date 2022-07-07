2 Books That’ll Make Your Kids Excited to Visit the Library This Summer

As summer unfolds and temperatures climb, the cool refuge of the library beckons. To children, the library can be a mystical, magical place, where all their favorite characters and adventures await. Best of all, most libraries feature weekly read-aloud story times specifically for children. Ready Readers recommends two titles about libraries and story time to tickle your own bookworm’s fancy.
“Bunny’s Book Club,” from writer Annie Silvestro and illustrator Tatjana Mai-Wyss, tells a lively tale of woodland animals that discover the magic of the library, thanks to their book-loving friend, Bunny.
During the summer, the librarian conducts story time on the building’s front steps, allowing Bunny to listen from the cover of a nearby bush. In autumn, though, story time moves inside, and Bunny must find a secret way into the library. His friends learn about his late-night visits and follow Bunny into the dark building to explore on their own.
Then, hearts race as the interlopers are discovered by the librarian, who, understanding their hunger for books, issues them all library cards. Young readers should find excitement and contentment in this celebration of books, reading and friends.
“Chicken Story Time,” from writer Sandy Asher and illustrator Mark Fearing, presents a simple, silly story about the universal attraction of read-aloud time at the library.
It begins with the usual story-time ingredients: one story, one librarian and children. But wait – there’s also a chicken! The children like the chicken, and the chicken likes the children, so everything goes well … at first.
Over the following weeks, though, the crowd of listeners (both human and fowl) grows to unmanageable numbers. Faced with chaos and cacophony, the librarian devises a plan to save story time.
Be ready to hear “Read it again!” from your own little listeners!
Ready Readers shares the joy and power of books and reading with more than 36,000 preschoolers living in low-income neighborhoods across our community. Visit the group’s website (readyreaders.org) and join its efforts to build a brighter future through stories.