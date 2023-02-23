Honor Black History Month at "Blessed by the Ancestors," a new art exhibit at the St. Louis City Museum. The exhibit, curated by artist and musician Brock Seals, features 12 St. Louis-area artists whose works explore the past, present and future topics of the Black experience.
Seals hand-selected each piece for the exhibition, including everything from photography and painting to mixed media and sculpture. “The whole exhibit is full of unique pieces,” Seals says. “I selected pieces to include an array of styles and work. We have tufted rugs, 3-dimensional pieces, pieces with lights and photography. I wanted to give the viewer something different to see as they go through.”
An opening reception held on Feb. 10 featured work from 12 St. Louis-based artists, including The System Collective, Alisha Renay Art, B. Toyaaa, Jewel, Tiny B, The Art Doll, JazB Snappin, Naga Safa, Jerel Canty and Yourfavartist. “I knew a lot of the artists from doing shows with them in the past,” Seals explains. “I’m very proud of what they came up with.”
Seals’ piece in the exhibit, titled “Black American Gothic,” blends together two distinct artistic styles in an ode to the original American Gothic. “The piece took me around two weeks to make,” he says. “I really wanted to challenge myself to have both of my artistic styles collide with the portrait and also the abstract. This was my best interpretation of the two of them living together.”
“Black American Gothic” is an acrylic painting that pays homage to the first Black cowboys, which was Seals’ inspiration for the piece. “I do music as well,” Seals adds. “The painting is actually based on a still shot from a music video I did, 'Him,' where we had a cowboy theme.”
The exhibition hopes to honor the past work of Black artists who have gone unrecognized and unnoticed, according to Seals. “Today I see our success as a direct blessing from their efforts. Blessed by the Ancestors is a homage to the great artists who preceded us.”
"Blessed by the Ancestors" will be displayed in the City Museum’s architectural gallery until Feb. 28 and is free with City Museum admission, which costs $20. City Museum is open Thursdays through Sundays.
City Museum, 750 N. 16th St., St. Louis, 314-231-2489, citymuseum.org
Brock Seals, instagram.com/sealsbrock